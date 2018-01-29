Shrewsbury salon celebrates three years of success

The Evolve hair and beauty salon in Shrewsbury celebrated in style last week to commemorate their third year in business.

The professional salon, that is located on the London Road Campus of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, was celebrating another successful year with free goodie bags and live demonstrations for their regular customers.

Evolve has state-of-the-art equipment and facilities and features ten hair stations, four individual relaxing treatment rooms and two spa pedicure chairs. It was officially opened in November 2014 by former Mayor of Shrewsbury, Beverley Baker.

Not only was the night for birthday celebrations, but they used it to showcase their latest products and newest staff members. Evolve have introduced Affinage and Neal’s Yard Remedies in the New Year and all salon staff are excited to share these great products with their customers.

Affinage is a premium hair care brand that is sold internationally with shampoos, conditioners, styling products, fashion colours, toners, permanent waves, specialist highlighting systems, bleaching powders and the world’s most advanced hair colours.

Neal’s Yard is an organic and natural health and beauty company that has pushed against the synthetic chemical approach. They believe in nature, honesty and transparency.

Beauty Therapist Lucy Wilde, who started with the company in May last year after completing a Beauty Therapy course at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, is advocating the use of Neal’s Yard Remedies during her relaxing reflexology sessions.

Reflexology with Lucy is just one of the new ventures for Evolve, with a new Hair Stylist soon to be joining the team.

Erica Coppinger Williams, Salon Manager, said: “It is such an honour to be able to share this great milestone with our wonderful customers and the brilliant Evolve staff. Our fully qualified and experienced staff, great salon location and wide range of treatments all play a part in the successful three years we have had.”

“A big thank you to Jane Wilde Catering for supplying the canapes and we all thoroughly enjoyed the cakes and biscuits from Georgie’s Butterfly Bakery.”