New staff members join Croft & Oakes Chartered Financial Planners

A financial planning company set up by former work colleagues 18 months ago has steadily expanded and has now appointed two new staff members to cater for an increased demand for its services.

Keith Croft, of Telford and Chris Oakes, of Shrewsbury launched Croft & Oakes Chartered Financial Planners from a tiny office in the Business Development Centre on Stafford Park in Telford in 2016 and have now moved to much larger offices within the centre as the company continues to expand.

Recently appointed as new business manager with the firm is Ian Holmes, from Oswestry, who has 25 years experience in financial services, having worked for several banks and building societies. Ian is also a volunteer manager for The National Trust in his spare time, providing management support and guided tours at Chirk Castle, near Oswestry.

Also joining the company is chartered financial planner and keen rugby fan Alex Bound, from Gloucester, who has over a decade’s experience in finance and will be based in that area, helping to provide Croft & Oakes with an even wider client portfolio as they look to expand further.

Business partner Keith Croft, said: “Chris and I are delighted at the steady growth of our fully independent business from such humble beginnings, so the new staff appointments and move to bespoke new offices is a very positive and bold step forward for the company as a whole.

“We both have extensive experience in the finance sector but this is also a highly regulated industry and we are fortunate to be Fellows of the Personal Finance Society and with new team member Alex also being chartered, it is very rare – and indeed highly prestigious – to have three chartered financial planners in the same independent company.

“Although we specialise in all aspects of financial services, new legislation and the recent collapse of major construction and steel firms has put pensions firmly in the spotlight, so we are more than happy to talk to people about the various options open to them regarding workplace and personal pensions.”