Bold move as Shropshire PR and media consultancy looks to expand again

A Shropshire PR and media consultancy headed by former journalists is heading for further expansion in 2018 on the back of a hat-trick of key client wins.

Be Bold Media, which is headquartered in Newport with staff in Shrewsbury and London, recently marked ten years since it incorporated.

In 2017, it secured new contracts with office supplies giant Lyreco, one of the region’s fastest growing construction companies Pave Aways and high-profile architectural practice, Base Architecture & Design.

It also launched one of the biggest business investments in Wales, working with Maelor Poultry to promote the opening of its new £20m factory in Wrexham which is creating 150 jobs.

Managing director, Mark Waugh, said the company’s recent growth meant further expansion was on the way, with plans to increase the company’s headcount as well as developing further the digital and video services the company currently offers.

“The media landscape continues to shift at a rapid pace and our role is no longer based mainly on words and pictures, as PR once was. Great quality content, produced by real experts in their field, remains the heart of what we do but now it’s as much about using a range of technologies to deliver for our clients as it is knowing great news angles when you see them!

“On any given day we’re delving into code and analytic data as much as we are carrying out interviews and lining up photo and video shoots. It’s a very exciting place to be and we go to great lengths to hire the right people and remain on the cutting edge of our industry.”

Be Bold Media already represents the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership, the Marches Growth Hub, Shropshire’s largest independent care provider Coverage Care Services, award-winning law firm FBC Manby Bowdler, the publicly listed Dechra Veterinary Products and a number of manufacturing and service sector companies.

Be Bold Media director, Amy Bould, added: “We work with great companies who are at the leading edge of their sectors, winning awards, innovating and continuing to expand. Our team are hand-picked to ensure they meet those standards themselves and it makes for a very successful recipe all round.”

Mulkh Mehta, director of Maelor Poultry, said the Be Bold team had done a fantastic job in securing national television, radio, regional and trade print coverage for the opening of its new factory in Wrexham.

“The team’s journalistic experience paid dividends when it came to understanding the news agenda, liaising with the media and our partners, and managing face to face publicity.

“The tens of thousands of pounds of coverage they achieved across the board in local, trade and specialist media ensured key messages about our brand reached our intended audience, decision makers and stakeholders in the clearest possible way.”

Despite being busy the firm continues to support a range of good causes, donating its time to support The Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust, Shropshire’s oldest and largest youth football club, Nova United, upcoming young motorcycling star, 14-year-old Storm Stacey and industry body, Shropshire Constructing Excellence. It has also become a sponsor of Shropshire Young Enterprise.