New home for Telford-based camper conversion company

A new camper van conversion business has let a unit at Telford’s Tweedale Industrial Estate.

Wozavan Camper Conversions has taken Unit 6B, which extends to 1,100 sq ft, at the well established Madeley estate.

Paul Williams, who completed the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s a new business which specialises in full or part camper van conversions and the unit they have taken is in a prominent position.

“It’s a start-up business whose owner lives locally, so moving to the Tweedale Industrial Estate is ideal.

“It’s a well run estate, which offers a range of industrial accommodation, and many of the units benefit from secure adjoining yards.

“Tweedale Industrial Estate also has two large communal car parks and 24-hour on-site security.”