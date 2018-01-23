Roger Parry & Partners’ welcome Cath Bennett to their expanding team

Roger Parry & Partners are delighted to announce that Cath Bennett, from Meifod, is to join their expanding team.

For the last two and a half years Cath has worked as Agriculture Manager at Co-op UK and has been responsible for chicken, egg, turkey, beef and lamb categories. Prior to this she worked in the Agriculture team of McDonald’s UK.

Cath holds a BSc (Hons) Degree in Agri-Food Marketing with Business Studies from Harper Adams University and has been involved with a number of industry programmes including Farming Connect’s Agri Academy and the NFU’s Poultry Industry Programme.

Richard Corbett, Partner at Roger Parry & Partners said, “We are thrilled to welcome Cath to our team. Not only is Cath competent and easy to talk to, she has first-hand experience of working with farmers and understands the opportunities and challenges facing farming businesses today. Cath has previously worked with our summer placements for us at Roger Parry and Partners and I am excited to work with her again.”

In addition to gaining experience in the corporate world of retail, Cath is actively involved in her family’s mixed farming business which has free-range laying hens, an organic dairy, sheep, beef and arable crops. The family farming business has maximised funding available from grants for the poultry sheds to general farm maintenance and over the last few years has invested in biomass, solar and planted over 60,000 trees as part of the current woodland creation scheme.

Cath said, “Having recently returned home to join my family’s farming business in Meifod, I see this role with Roger Parry & Partners as an excellent opportunity to combine working on the farm whilst assisting other farm businesses. I feel passionate about supporting farmers to achieve their potential and this role serves this desire well.”