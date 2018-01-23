Festive cheer gives boost to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

A charity that works to improve life and treatment for people living with cancer has received a welcome boost from Shropshire’s leading independent care home provider.

Coverage Care, which runs 14 homes in the county on a not-for-profit basis, donated £500 to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund in lieu of sending Christmas cards during the recent festive season.

Chief Executive David Coull recently visited the Hamar Help and Support Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which is just one of the services run by the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, to present the cheque to Naomi Atkin, the charity’s Executive Officer.

He said: “We are very familiar with the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and the excellent work it does to support cancer patients and their families across Shropshire and Mid Wales. As a major employer in the county we know colleagues and their families who have benefitted from its services and, of course, we have residents who have been service users.

“By not sending Christmas cards we are saving money which can be better invested in an organisation like Lingen Davies and can have a real impact on the lives of people living in the communities where we operate.

“We are very pleased to have been able to support the work of this excellent organisation and make a donation towards its on-going work and appeals.”

Naomi Atkin added: “The need for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is as important as ever and donations from organisations like Coverage Care really are invaluable.

“Since the charity’s beginnings in 1979 around 75,000 people have been helped by Lingen Davies funded projects. We are now raising £1.25million in time for our 40th Anniversary in 2019 to fund projects supporting cancer prevention and early diagnosis, effective treatment and life beyond cancer.

“Every donation matters and can make a difference to those people who need our help.”