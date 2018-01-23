Expansion for Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler

A Shropshire law firm has announced the expansion of its commercial and agricultural property team in 2018.

Tania McGee has 17 years’ experience as a commercial and agricultural property solicitor and has joined Lanyon Bowdler as an associate at the firm’s Oswestry office.

The team will be further strengthened with the addition of Edward Nutting as a partner in April 2018, who is currently Head of Agriculture at Hibberts LLP, where he established the firm as a Legal 500 top tier firm for agricultural work.

Tania has extensive experience in complex commercial property work acting for developers and landowners, including set up of development sites, and property portfolio management including leases, acquisitions and disposals of all types of commercial property, including ecclesiastical property.

She also has experience in agricultural property dealing with sales and purchases of agricultural land, easements, voluntary registrations and is a member of the Agricultural Law Association.

She said: “I am really pleased to be joining the team in Oswestry, an area I know very well.

“The well-established team here have an excellent reputation and I’m proud to be joining them to support clients with their commercial and agricultural property needs.”

Edward Nutting, who will join Lanyon Bowdler as a partner in April 2018, is a fluent Welsh speaker and will support clients from the firm’s Oswestry office and from a newly leased meeting room at Riverside Business Park in Conwy.

Edward said: “I have specialised in commercial and agricultural property for the past nine years, and am looking forward to supporting rural and commercial clients as part of the firm’s well-established agricultural team.

“I have a strong interest in the law relating to the countryside and was made a Fellow of the Agricultural Law Association in 2016, as well as being the current North Wales regional co-ordinator and a council member.

“I am also a member of the NFU and the CLA and I hope my empathy with, and understanding of, the agricultural sector will be of great benefit to clients.”

Emma Wilde, who heads up the Oswestry commercial and agricultural property team, said “We are delighted to welcome Tania and Edward to the team here and their addition reflects the significant ongoing demand we are seeing from clients both in Oswestry and across the border into Wales.

“With a team of five very experienced property solicitors now based in Oswestry, supported by solicitors across the full range of practice areas, we are perfectly placed to service the needs of all businesses in the area.”

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, added: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Tania and Edward to the team.

“We assist numerous rural clients in Shropshire, Mid and North Wales, including acting for a number of well-known landed estates, farmers and other businesses, and these additions to the team will add further strength and depth to our offer for clients.”

