Riverside Cabins celebrate awards news

The awards keep coming for Shropshire tourism business Riverside Cabins near Shrewsbury.

The Riverside Cabins team at the 2024 West Midlands Tourism Awards.

Weeks after winning Best Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Business at the 2024 West Midlands Tourism Awards for an incredible second year running, Riverside Cabins have also been shortlisted for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Best Company Award.

Recognising the ongoing commitment to providing a sustainable, environmentally friendly tourism experience, this flourishing business has once again impressed the judges. The small collection of 11 boutique cabins and lodges is attracting visitors eager to reconnect with nature and escape the everyday.

Set amongst wild flowers in 10 acres of private, peaceful grounds on the pretty riverbank, each locally made lodge has its own deck, private hot tub as well as use of the natural quarry firepit and new outdoor kitchen smokehouse. High spec, spacious 3 bedroom lodges sleep up to 6 and studio cabins up to 4, with well-behaved dogs very welcome. There are SUPs and kayaks available for guests to use free of charge too.

“To win this award for a second year running as we’ve grown is very special”, said owner Anthony Prince. “Our focus remains on providing a sustainable business, sourcing everything within a 30 mile radius including our bespoke cabins which are made here in Shropshire. We’re also working on an exciting hydro-electric project, harnessing energy from the River Perry running through the rounds to power our cabins. It’s all part of our goal to be carbon zero by 2025”.

Following a site visit, West Midlands Tourism Judge said, “If you care about the environment and yet still want a modern, comfortable stay, then Riverside Cabins are for you. This surely has to be the way ahead for sustainable, ethical and responsible holiday accommodation.”

The assessors highlighted excellent knowledge of all aspects of sustainability throughout, plus a clear commitment on show to support local communities.

2024 also sees the introduction of yoga retreats hosted in the new round wellness studio as well as cycling breaks.

The team now eagerly await the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards finals taking place on 21st June.