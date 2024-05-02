Human Results teams up with Shropshire Festivals

A Telford-based HR and employment law specialist has joined forces with the team behind numerous Shropshire events as part of a new sponsorship deal.

Beth Heath of Shropshire Festivals and Alasdair Hobbs of Human Results celebrating their partnership.

Human Results is a new corporate sponsor of Shropshire Festivals, meaning the firm will have a presence at events and provide HR advice to the festivals team.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said he was delighted to be working with Shropshire Festivals, which runs a range of major events in the county.

- Advertisement -

He said: “Events such as Shrewsbury Food Festival and Oktoberfest are jewels in Shropshire’s crown, and the team at Shropshire Festivals always put their heart and soul into everything they do.

“These events bring a great deal of business into Shropshire, and we are very happy to support them through this sponsorship agreement.

“We will also be supporting Beth and her team by providing HR advice to ensure they can concentrate on organising fabulous events rather than worrying about employment law legislation.”

Beth Heath, director of fun at Shropshire Festivals, added: “I’m thrilled that Shropshire Festivals has partnered with the HR experts at Human Results for the year ahead.

“As an events business, we are very people-focused, so it has been great to find HR consultants who share that passion.

“Human Results will be part of all our annual events, including Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 29th and 30th, and Shropshire Oktoberfest on October 4th and 5th.

“It was also great to see them at our first major event of the year, Shropshire Business Festival, which took place on April 11th and was a great success.

“The team at Shropshire Festivals will benefit from having HR consultants that are like an extension of our own team, and as a small business owner, I am relieved to have support keeping on top of constantly changing legislation!

“We’re all excited to welcome Human Results to the world of festivals!”