Charity is the real winner following golf challenge

Colleagues from two Shropshire companies have renewed a friendly sporting rivalry to raise cash for charity.

Martin Pitchford and Nick Jones with the cup

The teams from Henshalls Insurance Brokers and Throgmorton Associates took part in the annual Bryan Cutter Golf Challenge competition at Lilleshall Hall Golf Club.

And the rivals raised £500 for Severn Hospice in memory of Bryan who died in 2020. He was a much-loved colleague and friend at Henshalls and was well-known across the Shropshire business community.

- Advertisement -

Henshalls director Martin Pitchford said: “It was a marvellous day once again, and we were particularly pleased to be competing as there has been so much rain we weren’t sure if the course would be playable.

“But as ever, Lilleshall Hall Golf Club stepped up to the plate and we were able to fight it out for the Bryan Cutter Cup for the fourth annual challenge.

“This year was agonisingly close, but Throgmorton Associates pipped us to the post and won by one point. That means we’re three-one down, but the Henshalls team is now even more determined to take the title next year!

“We were absolutely delighted to raise such a great total given the tough economic climate at the moment, and the challenge is a wonderful way to honour Bryan’s life and memory, and at the same time to support the hospice that cared for him.”

Nick Jones, from Throgmorton Associates, said: “There is always a friendly and positive atmosphere when we get together to play in our very own mini Ryder Cup, and we’re delighted to have helped Henshalls raise money in Bryan’s name.

“It was an extremely close competition this year and we are delighted to have come out on top – but our nerves were definitely on edge! We’re already looking forward to next year’s event.”

As well as colleagues from both companies, the teams each included a golf professional – Mark Shervill from Lilleshall Hall Golf Club (for Henshalls) and his son, Jacob (for Throgmorton Associates), who were both close friends of Bryan.

Henshalls has its head office in Newport, a branch in Shrewsbury, and Bayliss & Cooke in Stafford is also part of the Group.