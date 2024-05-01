Three men arrested for 2020 murder of Tamba Momodu in Telford

Police yesterday arrested three men in connection with the murder of Tamba Momodu in Telford.

Tamba Momodu

Tamba was 20-years-old when he was shot six times as he visited a gym in Telford on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 October in 2020.



The injuries he suffered in the attack in the Bridges Business Park car park in Horsehay were fatal.

A murder investigation was launched and later that night a grey Skoda Karoq was found burnt out in the car park at the bottom of The Wrekin. The car was linked to Tamba’s shooting.

- Advertisement -

Extensive enquiries were carried out across the country and 30 people arrested.

Yesterday, three men were arrested on suspicion of murder and arson and are currently in police custody, with the assistance of the Dutch authorities for one of the arrests.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “I have maintained my commitment to Tamba’s family that we will do all we can to give them the answers they need around Tamba’s death.

“Yesterday’s arrests were the result of comprehensive complex enquiries and I’m grateful for the assistance of the Dutch authorities.

“This investigation has spanned three and half years during which time we have worked relentlessly on multiple lines of enquiry and highlights our commitment to protect our communities and take action against those suspected of being involved in serious violence.”