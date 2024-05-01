Shrewsbury named as one of the top retail centres in the region

Shrewsbury has been named as one of the top retail centres in the region, with analysts ranking the town above the likes of Cheltenham, Stratford-upon-Avon and Leamington Spa.

Butcher Row in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury is ranked second in the West Midlands and 60th nationally in the Newmark Retail Vitality Rankings, which are based on a range of metrics, including vacancy rate and the quality of the retail offering.

As well as its overall ranking of 60, Shrewsbury is ranked fifth in the Large Town category, occupying the top five with Kingston Upon Thames, Harrogate, Bromley and Truro.

Members of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID, said they were delighted with the news.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “This analysis will be welcomed by town centre businesses because it is a clear indication that Shrewsbury is performing well compared to other destinations across the UK.

“We know that trading conditions remain challenging but we are confident that our blend of independent shops, hospitality and leisure businesses, along with a welcoming town centre environment will continue to attract visitors both locally and from further afield.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and member of the Big Town Plan Partnership, added: “It is striking to see that Shrewsbury is second only to Birmingham in the West Midlands region, ahead of Leamington Spa, Lichfield and Stratford-upon-Avon.

“What’s also interesting is that the experts who produced this report highlight that town centres need to adapt by providing more than just retail to bring people in. The work of the Big Town Plan Partnership is central to that evolution of Shrewsbury, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to make our town centre successful now and well into the future.”

Councillor Ian Nellins, deputy leader of Shropshire Council and the council’s representative on the Big Town Plan Partnership, said: “This report is really pleasing and gives us all encouragement that Shrewsbury is moving in the right direction, and the town centre redevelopment plans will help raise Shrewsbury’s profile both regionally and nationally.

“To have our county town ranked 60th in the UK is good news not only for those businesses in Shrewsbury, but for Shropshire as a whole.”

In the report, Andy Metherell, head of consultancy and analytics at Retail UK and EMEA, said regeneration projects – such as the Smithfield Riverside scheme currently underway in Shrewsbury – were an important element of a town’s success.

He said: “The regeneration of retail centres and their effective management is going to be vital.

“Shopper demand may experience falls, due to the cost of living crisis impacting less affluent consumers and mortgage costs rising for the ‘squeezed middle’, with online a significant drain on a retail centre’s potential spending. “This makes proactive management even more important for the future of the UK’s retail locations, and it will be interesting to see how these impact the Vitality Rankings in 2025.”