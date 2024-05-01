Shrewsbury care home celebrates Good CQC rating

Ottley House Care Home in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury passed a recent Care Quality Commission inspection with an overall ‘Good’ rating after being praised for operating a safe, caring, effective, responsive and well led service.

Ottley House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare

The CQC published its report at the end of November and rated the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, as ‘Good’ overall. The report stated that residents at the home received good quality person-centred care and were supported by kind, caring staff who knew them well.

The inspectors found that the manager of the home and all the staff were committed to providing the best quality care for people and to finding solutions to ensure residents were all living life to the full. The report found that people were supported to follow their hobbies and interests, to practice their religion, to go shopping and on outings in the home’s minibus.

The report found that staff were very positive about working at Ottley House. A staff member commented: “I don’t think we could ask for a better manager, it really is a great place to work.” Another staff member said: “We all work together to meet people’s needs.”

Residents reported that they were very happy living at the home, comments included: “I am respected. I like my dignity, it’s so important to me. I’m content, I’m not anxious here.” Another resident said: “The carers are very helpful and pleasant, they come when they say they will, I don’t have to wait.”

Relatives were very complimentary about the home and the staff, comments included: “We’re made very welcome when we’re here. I don’t have a bad word to say about this place. It’s the best place I’ve ever seen.” Another relative said: “I’m satisfied, there’s nothing I would really change. This is a very well-appointed place.”

Davina McLoughlin, General Manager at Ottley House Care Home said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Ottley House has been rated ‘Good’ following the CQC’s most recent inspection. It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of everyone here recognised, we have a wonderful team here and I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”

Ottley House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Ottley House Care Home provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care for 69 residents from respite care to long term stays.