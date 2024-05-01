Rotarian’s campaign for a working lift at Shrewsbury’s Flaxmill Maltings results in big boost

A Rotarian’s campaign for a working lift at Shrewsbury’s Flaxmill Maltings attraction has resulted in a big boost.

Marcus Watkin

For efforts on the part of Marcus Watkin has resulted in Shrewsbury Severn Rotarians being offered a free tour of the internationally important site.

Marcus, who himself is wheelchair bound following a motor cycle accident, has engaged in email exchanges with Historic England regarding the lack of a working lift for disabled visitors.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club members were planning a Flaxmill tour, but it was cancelled due to no lift being available.

However, Marcus has now been able to announce some good news to fellow Rotarians – a visitor tour which will be free of charge.

He said today: “Anyone who required the lift to enjoy a tour of the Flaxmill was unable to participate due to their lift being out of commission. Considering the fact that much money has been spent on the conversion of the Flaxmill it’s very frustrating that something as necessary – and a legal requirement – as a lift was unavailable for visitors.

“However, I’m glad to hear that Historic England are actioning work to fix the lifts.

Myself and fellow Rotarians from the Shrewsbury Severn club are looking forward to a tour of the mill soon.”

Elizabeth Rhodes, Head of the Office Estate at Historic England, has said: “The lift has been a long ongoing matter needing specialist rectification.

“I can only apologise for the inconvenience caused and the disappointment experienced.

“Rest assured we are doing our best to rectify this matter as soon as possible. One the lifts are operational we would like to offer you and the members of your Rotary group who attended site a further visitor tour which will be free of charge.”

Fellow Rotarians have been quick to praise Marcus for his initiative. “Great outcome, well done,” members have written to him.