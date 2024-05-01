Residents shape new theatre plans following extensive consultation

Telford & Wrekin Council has taken residents’ comments and suggestions on board to finalise plans for the new Telford Theatre.

Plans for the remodelling of Telford Theatre will be submitted this month. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Following the latest engagement with residents, businesses, stakeholders and theatre patrons, the Council has responded to key themes which were raised during the consultation exercises and has incorporated them into plans which are being submitted for approval in May.

Consultations included a public event and a community survey completed by 597 people in December 2023 and a session held with the disabled community on 21 March 2024.

The Council has been awarded £15.5m from central government’s Levelling Up Fund, and has topped up the total funding investment to £21.07m, to rebuild, remodel and expand the theatre in Oakengates.

The majority of the theatre will be completely rebuilt, transforming both its exterior and interior and creating a new customer experience.

A number of key themes were raised during the consultation which have helped to shape the designs including:

The need for more comfortable seating with leg room, seating arrangements to improve the view and access for wheelchair users. As a result, the new retractable seating unit will not have toe boards to improve leg room and comfort.

The new layout will ensure intimacy and good views within the venue so no audience member is more than 25 meters from the front of the stage. Consideration has also been given to wheelchair positions and companion seats and a number of locations will be available at both stalls level and balcony level as part of the new design – offering a wider choice.

The need to ensure good disabled access and facilities throughout the theatre. Access into the theatre building will be improved by providing a second entrance and there will be a passenger lift serving all levels of the building, powered assisted entrance doors, multiple wheelchair accessible toilets on each level and lowered serveries and seating areas. Finishes throughout the new theatre will aid wayfinding with consideration given to multi-sensorial experience and a quiet room providing a live feed from the main auditorium will be available during shows for visitors.

The need for more toilets and more good quality disabled/changing spaces toilets. The existing theatre has a limited number of toilets (11) all located in one area. The proposed theatre includes multiple wheelchair accessible toilets throughout the building, and at each floor level. In addition, there will be some larger cubicles in the ladies’ and mens’ toilets, gender neutral toilets, a family toilet and a changing places unit. The total number of toilets in the proposed building available for public use is around 68 and are located across all levels of the theatre.

Residents are keen to improve the quality and diversity of shows and acts with more live bands, concerts and plays and incentives such as loyalty schemes. The additional facilities such as a studio theatre will provide the opportunity for a more diverse programme and the theatre currently uses the box office market leader in ticketing systems but will be continually enhancing the ticket purchasing journey. The introduction of a Theatre Loyalty scheme for patrons is also being explored.

The need for food and drink to be available all day and during performances. The Theatre will offer a new bar and restaurant where food and drink will be served all day with a pre-show dining offer.

Concerns over the length of the theatre closure. Due to the complex nature of the construction of the new theatre, construction timelines are likely to be between 18-24 months, however the Council will work with the appointed contractor to minimise the length of closure as far as possible. The theatre is also programming a series of music and plays throughout Telford and Wrekin’s parks, open spaces and community venues during the theatre closure period.

You can view the full responses to themes raised during the consultation in full here: Responses to themes raised in consultation – Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “We’re extremely grateful to have received so many insightful comments about the proposed changes to Telford Theatre during the latest consultation in December 2023 and through other previous consultations.

“We have listened to residents, businesses and theatre patrons and taken all their comments and suggestions on board to ensure that they have a new theatre they can be proud of which will be a fantastic new facility for Oakengates and Telford and Wrekin.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure, said: “Comments centred on key themes have all helped to shape the designs that will be submitted as part of the Telford Theatre planning application in May.

“The remodelling of the theatre is part of our commitment to deliver ‘go-to’ places for socialising and where residents and visitors can enjoy arts and culture.

“This theatre project will make the borough a more exciting and vibrant place to be and boost the local economy, as well as reducing the theatre’s carbon footprint considerably.”

Find out more about the consultation and theatre plans which are being submitted for planning here: Telford Theatre – Telford & Wrekin Council.