Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Man charged with conspiracy to murder following robbery in Albrighton

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with conspiracy to murder following a robbery in Albrighton.

William Burd, of no fixed abode, has been charged following the incident which took place on Green Lane in Albrighton at around 8.15pm on Monday 22 April.

Burd has been remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 23 May 2024.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the robbery, has dash-cam footage of it, or anyone who was in Green Lane, Holyhead Road or Elm Road in Albrighton around 8pm on Monday 22 April to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the reactive CID team on DL-F-ReactiveCIDShrewsbury@westmercia.police.uk or 01743 237414 quoting incident number 445i of 22 April 2024.

