Explore Oteley Estate’s Private Gardens with the National Garden Scheme

The Oteley Estate’s 10 acres of private gardens are once again part of the National Garden Scheme. The garden open day is taking place on Sunday, 5th May from 11am to 4pm.

The Oteley Estate was one of the original gardens on the scheme and it has opened most years since then.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to exceptional private gardens across the UK. In 2023 a record £3,403,960 was raised and donated to nursing and health charities in the UK. The scheme began in 1927 and theOteley Estate was one of the original gardens to be included. It has opened most years since then.

The estate in Ellesmere has remained in the same family since the 1500s and is now run by Ian and Clare Mainwaring, who rear cattle, sheep and pigs on the farm. The estate has an on-site farm shop which sells Oteley’s homegrown beef, lamb and pork plus Oteley cured bacon, ready meals and pies, and locally sourced food, drink and gifts. There is also a café in the old coach house. Both are open on every Thursday and Sunday, and they will be open during the open garden event.

There will also be a plant sale on Sunday, with proceeds going to the National Garden Scheme.

“Join us on the 5th to explore the 10 acres of private gardens running down to the Mere,” said Clare Mainwaring from the Oteley Estate. “Rhododendrons and azaleas are starting to spring in to life; there’s also a walled kitchen garden, boathouse, mature trees, a wild woodland walk, and beautiful views across the Mere. And after all that exploring, you can relax with a coffee in our café.”

Sarah Evans, who is a local artist from Wem is installing an art trail featuring her work. She specialises in painting on silk and mixed media/textile collage. Her trail will launch on Sunday and be open for the rest of May.

There is free parking on site, and dogs on leads are welcome. Tickets are £6 for adults and children go free. You can pre-book tickets at findagarden.ngs.org.uk or buy tickets at the gate on the day.

On Sunday, June 9th Oteley will be opening the farm gates for Open Farm Sunday.