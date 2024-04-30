Wellington Orbit open event is opportunity to unveil redevelopment plans

Plans for the next phase of Wellington Orbit’s redevelopment will be unveiled at an open event in May.

Wellington Orbit. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Wellington Orbit, a cinema and arts hub in the heart of Wellington, is set to mark its 5th birthday with a special Open Weekend on 11 and 12 May.

In 2023, Telford & Wrekin Council successfully secured £9.8m through the Government’s Capital Regeneration Programme to invest in key assets that are essential to Wellington’s cultural, retail and leisure economy and one of these is Wellington Orbit.

Phase 1 of the Wellington Orbit project saw the opening of a 63-seat cinema and café while the Capital Regeneration Programme funding has enabled the purchase of the bank building and will now fund the restoration of the upper floors.

The refurbishment will more than double the size of Wellington Orbit’s current facilities creating multi-functional community spaces for exhibitions, performing arts and community outreach services.

The project will secure Wellington Orbit’s future as a community asset and refurbish vacant and dilapidated upper floors.

The investment will further attract additional visitors to Wellington and support local businesses in the town centre, as well as increase the availability of local services for the community.

Telford & Wrekin Council has responded to resident demand for the development of an evening economy and a stronger leisure and cultural offer in Wellington.

The expansion of Wellington Orbit and café will create a key focus for this activity alongside the growing food and drink offer and provide a point of difference for the town as a visitor destination in Telford.

The Wellington Orbit project is part of a wider regeneration programme which is also seeing significant investment and transformation into Wellington Market and other areas of the borough including Telford Town Centre and Oakengates.

Together, all these projects will bring a boost to the local economy, giving local entrepreneurs the space and opportunity to start up and established businesses the chance to scale up and grow.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “This event marks the start of an exciting chapter for the cinema as the redevelopment programme gets underway.

“The refurbishment of Wellington Orbit will deliver multi-functional community spaces for exhibitions, performing arts, community outreach services and offices.

“This will attract additional footfall to Wellington which will have positive spin-offs for local businesses.

“We’ve supported The Orbit since they first moved to the heart of Wellington and we’re proud to be celebrating its 5th birthday and travelling with them on the next stage of their exciting journey.”

The itinerary for the open weekend will kick off with in-depth guided building tours, offering attendees a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upper floors and an insight into the redevelopment programme.

Telford & Wrekin Council representatives, Wellington Orbit directors and the wider project team will be on hand to speak to and answer questions throughout the weekend.

Phil Morris-Jones MBE, Chairman at Wellington Orbit, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our journey as we showcase our redevelopment plans, highlighting the progress we have made turning what was a vision over a decade ago with the Save the Clifton Campaign, into a reality with Wellington Orbit.

“It’s a testament to the unwavering support of our volunteers, staff, members, customers, Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council, and other investors that we’ve come this far, and we invite everyone to join us at this important stage and share in our plans.”