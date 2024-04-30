New Shifnal 10k heralded a huge success

A new event has been heralded a huge success in Shifnal and a great addition to Shropshire’s athletics calendar, with sizable crowds turning out to cheer on a sell-out field of runners.

Shifnal 10k winners Claire Martin and Jim Hickinbottom with Mayor of Shifnal Roger Cox. Photo: Bright Gurupira.

The first Shifnal 10k race, organised by a group of the town’s residents, attracted runners from across the region and was deemed such a success it is expected that this will become a regular event.

Organiser Russ Newman said: “It was a fantastic day. We hope everyone who participated enjoyed the race and all that training effort paid off.

- Advertisement -

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet so many runners and celebrate the running community and Shifnal as a whole. The crowds were fantastic – thank you to everyone who turned out.

“A huge thank you to the wonderful volunteers who did an amazing job making the race such a success, and of course the sponsors without whom the first Shifnal 10k would not have been possible.”

The main sponsor was Yellow Hat Security and the medal sponsor was Printzpro. Other sponsors and supporters were: Shifnal Town Council, Hedges Health and Safety consultancy, Love Shifnal, Nicky Tipton @ Studio Barre, Spotlight Accounting, Fields of Shifnal, Clarkes Solicitors, Bob Callis, Coop Shifnal, Shifnal Wines and DJ Andy Sharps who encouraged runners up one of the few bumps in the road. Photography on the day was provided by Bright Gurupira of Right at Home Shifnal.

Andrew Vickerman of AV Timing, was assisting with the organisation, with his company providing chip timing, first aid and insurance.

The run, which started and finished in the centre of Shifnal took a picturesque route through the surrounding countryside. All entrants received a goody bag and there were a range of prizes and age groups as well the best local finisher.

The results were as follows: Men – 1st Jim Hickinbottom in a time of 33 mins 53 seconds; 2nd Dan Turner; 3rd Roy Chatterjee. Female – 1st Claire Martin in a time of 40 mins 33 seconds; 2nd Amy Wakeley; 3rd Sarah Thurley.

Both Jim and Claire are from Shifnal so their names will be on the first Shifnal resident shield which will be kept in the Old Fire Station and added to year on year.



Mayor Roger Cox said, “It was a fantastic community event and good for our town and our local economy too – the local hospitality businesses, many of which opened especially for the event, were packed.

“It was great to see the streets of Shifnal full of runners and supporters. I’d also like to thank the residents of Shifnal for their patience and understanding around the road closures which were needed to make the event the success it was.”