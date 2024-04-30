Popular open gardens event welcomes two new locations for 2024!

Shropshire charity, Community Resource has announced the return of its popular open gardens event, which this year is expanding!

Windy Ridge, Little Wenlock, is one of the 14 private gardens open to view at Open Gardens – Wellington

Open Gardens Wellington, now in its third year is back for 2024, raising money to support local charity, Community Resource and their work helping people and communities across the County facing difficulties.

Over the weekend of the 29th and 30th June, wonderful residents of Wellington, Little Wenlock and Rushton will get together to open their beautiful private back gardens in aid of the charity.

- Advertisement -

This year’s line-up features 14 private gardens, plus the kitchen garden at the Wellington Orbit, the secret garden at Wellington Train Station and new for 2024, Oakwood ShireLiving and Wrockwardine Allotment Society. The National Trust’s Sunnycroft, is also giving exclusive access to Open Gardens ticket holders for the weekend.

Tea, Coffee and Cake will be available to buy at several locations and The Orbit, along with local business O.L.S Stone, located in Queens Street, Wellington, are offering a 10% discount for anyone with an event wristband over the weekend.

The event is organised by Shropshire charity Community Resource in partnership with Love Wellington, which promotes and celebrates the town.

Entry wristbands and trail maps can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.

Residents in Shifnal will also be given the chance to showcase their spectacular gardens, as the charity will be hosting a new open gardens weekend in the town on the following weekend – Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th July 2024 in partnership with Love Shifnal.

Stacey Teece, Fundraising Manager at Community Resource, said: “Open Gardens Wellington has become a firm fixture on our calendar of events so we couldn’t be more excited about bringing the event back for a third year! Expanding into the lovely town of Shifnal and being able to showcase its undiscovered gems with our new event this year is just the icing on the cake! We have some fantastic gardens lined-up, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

With six gardens across Shifnal to explore, plus the Millennium Sensory Garden and an exhibition of historical gardens in Shifnal at the Fire Station Exhibition Centre and Meeting Room (Shrewsbury Road), kindly displayed by the Shifnal History Group it’s shaping up to be a fantastic weekend.

Local business the Plough Inn, who are also opening their garden over the weekend are offering a 10% discount on food for anyone with an event wristband over the weekend.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington and Love Shifnal said: “Open Gardens is fast becoming a must-see event on the Wellington events calendar, and we’re delighted to be working with Community Resource to bring this fantastic event to the residents of Shifnal!” “What makes these events so special remains – local people generously opening up their gardens and sharing their knowledge, highlighting the beauty of the area while raising money for a charity that supports people locally.”

Entry wristbands and trail maps can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.

Rounding out the trio of events is another new location for 2024, Burcot Manor, Wrockwardine, which is opening exclusively for Community Resource on Saturday 1st June, between 2pm and 5pm. This wonderful privately owned garden is set in the grounds of a beautiful 19th Century listed, red brick house and has spectacular views across to the Wrekin and the magnificent local countryside.

With interest at every turn and plenty of spaces to explore including walnut trees, a woodland walk, glorious herbaceous borders and a plentiful Kitchen garden, there really is something for everyone!

Entry wristbands and trail maps can be purchased in advance.