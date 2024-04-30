10.9 C
Hey Duggee to visit the Severn Valley Railway in June

There’ll be plenty of family fun at the Severn Valley Railway, with appearances from the energetic and much-loved TV character Hey Duggee on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June.

Severn Valley Railway is set to welcome TV character Hey Duggee. Photo: Severn Valley Railway
Severn Valley Railway is set to welcome TV character Hey Duggee. Photo: Severn Valley Railway

Families can take an exciting heritage train ride out to The Engine House, Highley and see Duggee, who will be appearing at regular intervals throughout the day.

Lewis Maddox, visitor engagement manager said: “This will be the first ever appearance at the SVR for Hey Duggee, and we can’t wait to see him. This is a chance for parents and grandparents to create special memories with their young ones as they travel on board a heritage train to The Engine House, Highley, where Duggee will be waiting to meet them in their pre-booked time slot. It’s going to be a fantastic photo opportunity!”

Visitors can pre-book train tickets, and make their journey from either Kidderminster or Bridgnorth.  Tickets include reserved seats on a heritage train and timed entry tickets to see Hey Duggee at The Engine House, Highley. Families can travel back on a train of their choice, with unreserved seating.

As well as meeting Duggee at The Engine House, there’s plenty of other fun activities to keep everyone entertained. Children can let off steam in the outdoor play area or get hands-on sorting mail in the travelling post office. There will also be magic shows throughout the day and mini golf for all the family to enjoy.

For more information and to book tickets please visit svr.co.uk.

