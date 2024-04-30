Get ready for Attfield Theatre’s production of Bette & Joan

Get ready for the Attfield Theatre’s performance running 13th – 18th May 2024, with curtain up at 7.45pm.

Attfield Theatre’s next production of ‘Bette & Joan’.

Rehearsals are well underway for the final production of the Attfield’s 2023/2024 season, Bette & Joan by Anton Burge.

Directed by Tony Holtham, Bette and Joan depicts the relationship between two famous Hollywood stars, Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, while they make the film ‘Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?’

Once grande dames of Hollywood, by 1962 the arch-rivals run the risk of becoming has-beens!

Set in adjacent dressing rooms, the play depicts the two stars in between takes on set.

While Joan manages her anxiety by lacing her Pepsi with vodka and signing photographs for her beloved fans, Bette chain smokes and muses on her lovelife, and her ability to pick a decent script, never a decent man.

However, behind the bitching and the practical jokes we see each woman’s insecurities and regrets, and their rivalry is revealed to be underpinned by grudging respect as they attempt to identify their new roles in life as well as in their careers.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting ticketsource.co.uk/attfield, telephoning 07544 11 35 11, or by emailing attfieldboxoffice@gmail.com.