Eyton Races set to thrill on May Day

After a disappointing setback with the cancellation of the Easter Monday meeting, horse racing enthusiasts in Shropshire are gearing up for an exhilarating day of racing at Eyton on May Day.

Eyton Races is Shropshire’s premier Point 2 Point horse racing event. Photo: Moogies Media.

With the course fully prepared and 150 entries pouring in for an extended card of seven races, anticipation is running high for a spectacular event along the famous bank by the River Severn.

Adam Wadlow, Clerk of the Course, expressed his excitement, stating, “Despite the challenges posed by the heavy rain this year, our course has rebounded remarkably well.

“From being flooded on Easter Monday to now boasting ideal jump racing conditions, we’re thrilled to be back on track.

“With Point-to-Point racing experiencing a decrease in fixtures this season, the increased entries signal a keen enthusiasm among horses and trainers. We’re looking forward to showcasing seven thrilling races for our eager spectators.”

The additional races on the card are a special treat for attendees, with the members race originally scheduled for Easter Monday now set to captivate the expected large crowd on May Day.

With ticket sales surpassing expectations and the course primed for action, Eyton Races on May Day promises to be an unmissable event for racing enthusiasts and families alike.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Eyton-Races.com.