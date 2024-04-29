Telford College celebrate success of new T-Levels

Students, employers and tutors came together at Telford College to showcase a new range of T-Levels being launched in September – and celebrate some of the milestones and achievements so far.

Sarah Davies talks to students at the T-Level event

The two-year programmes are equivalent to three A levels, but offer a more vocational alternative to study, with significant time spent in the workplace.

Telford College has already enjoyed great success with its first health and digital T-Levels this year, and is rolling out more pathways in September including accounting, engineering, early years, media and fashion.

The information event at the college’s Wellington campus was an opportunity to hear from tutors and current students, and meet some of the Shropshire employers which will be offering work placements.

Sarah Davies, director of health and science, said the qualifications had been ‘designed in a different way’ including much greater collaboration with employers.

And she said the work placements were having a major impact on improving the ‘soft skills’ of students such as communication and teamwork – which are seen as crucial by local businesses.

She told students: “For employers, the most important thing when you sign up for a T-Level is excellent levels of attendance, because you will be a part of their workforce, part of a team.

“Our health T-Levels have been such a success that we were invited to present to the Department for Education, and employers are desperate for digital students – we have got a waiting list of businesses waiting to take our T-Level students.

“We are proud of the fact that our lecturers here are all industry experts. We have worked in these sectors, and we know what we’re talking about. We’re speaking from our own experiences.”

Jackie Bradnick, who is involved in organising T-Level industry placements, said each student would spend at least 315 hours in the workplace over the two-year duration of the programme.

“It’s a really good way of gaining an understanding of the sector that you are looking to work in, and seeing if it is the right choice for you,” she said. “You are becoming part of the employer’s talent pipeline – you are the workforce of tomorrow.”

Visitors heard from one of Telford College’s current T-Level health students, 18-year-old Keira Welson, who told how she had been spending a day each week on placement at the Princess Royal Hospital, working in the cardio ward.

“I’m really enjoying it. We take blood pressure, check heart rates, and get involved in helping with patients’ personal care, under supervision from staff. I’d definitely recommend T-Levels.”

Donna Clark, from Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, also spoke about the success of T-Levels within the local health and social care sector. She said all the feedback and evaluations of the students had been ‘really, really positive’.

Students starting their T-Levels in September will be receiving invitations over the coming weeks to come into college for a meeting with tutors and find out more about their specific area.

The college will also be holding another event on July 4 for employers interested in hosting T-Level students.