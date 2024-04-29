10.8 C
Severn Valley Railway wins UK Transport Award

The Severn Valley Railway has won a UK Transport Award as the Best Regional Heritage Railway Attraction for 2024.

No 7812 'Erlestoke Manor' at the recent Spring Steam Gala proved popular with passengers and photographers. Photo: Keith Wilkinson
The UK Transport Awards are run by SME News, a quarterly digital publication aimed at small to medium businesses. They are given to commend companies that show ingenuity and hard work, and distinguish themselves from their competitors.

“We’re delighted that the SVR has added another award to its trophy cabinet,” said Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director. “Our Spring Steam Gala last week showed just how well we can do things here, and the feedback from our visitors has been hugely positive.

“Running a heritage railway attraction is very much a balancing act. You have to make sure visitors have an excellent experience, so they’ll not only return but also tell their friends to come. And you’ve got to do it in a way that’s financially sustainable. We work hard to get that balance right.”

The UK Transport Awards coordinator Jack Ford added, “Changing oneself to meet the ever-changing needs of such a versatile industry is no easy feat. The demand for such flexibility creates an expectation that anybody would struggle to meet. Thankfully, our awardees have onboarded the responsibility, and have developed award-winning methodologies that may very well define the future of the trade.”

