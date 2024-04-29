Shropshire Chamber of Commerce team welcome two new team members

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has appointed two new membership growth executives to help build strong relationships with the local business community.

Kerry Bainbridge and Andrenna Milligan-Spurway have already hit the ground running, attending a host of events to spread the word about the benefits of becoming part of the Chamber family.

Kerry, who lives in Shrewsbury, has worked in business development and training for nearly a decade, including time with County Training.

She said: “I’ve joined the Shropshire Chamber because I wanted a fresh start in an area that I love – face-to-face connecting with local businesses.

“One of the things I love most about Shropshire are the independent shops, markets and businesses. The entrepreneurial spirit here is infectious and I have always been very interested in finding about what other people are doing.

“I also love community spirit, and the idea of helping and supporting each other in business.

“Having been on the other side of networking and exhibitions, I realise the value of getting out there and making genuine connections – not only is it so important to raise your profile but it’s also extremely enjoyable.”

Andrenna, who lives in Telford, has spent the last seven years supporting businesses with health & safety, HR and training, building some great relationships with businesses across the Midlands and Shropshire.

“I have joined the Chamber because I want to help local businesses benefit from the support it has to offer,” she said.

“There are so many areas of support available to businesses of all sizes, across all sectors. I get a real buzz from providing excellent customer service and going the extra mile to ensure members are confident in what is available to them.”

“Since joining the Chamber team, I have had the opportunity to explore some of the events and training available first hand, I look forward to sharing these experiences with businesses from across the county.”