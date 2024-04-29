10.6 C
GWR Fasteners sponsor local under 14s football team

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

GWR Fasteners has added an additional pop of colour to the Llanymynech juniors’ already eye-catching football kits with their brand-new training jackets.

GWR Fasteners has sponsored kit for the Llanymynech Junior Giants Under 14’s football team.
This kit sponsorship for the upcoming season highlights one of the company’s core values: promoting and developing young local talent.

“We understand the importance of investing in young people, and by sponsoring the Llanymynech Junior Giants’ kit, we hope to help equip them with the resources they need to excel.”

The new training jackets, boldly emblazoned with the GWR Fasteners logo, represent the spirit of teamwork.

The phoenix in the emblem depicts how the company was built, rising from the ashes through perseverance, dedication, and hard work.

GWR Fasteners is confident that participating in sports will teach these young athletes similar valuable life skills while also encouraging physical fitness.

Gary Robinson, owner of GWR Fasteners, said “We are thrilled to be supporting the Llanymynech Juniors and wish them the all the best as they compete this season.”

GWR Fasteners looks forward to cheering on the Llanymynech Juniors throughout the seasonand witnessing their achievements.

