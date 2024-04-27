Not for profit organisations in Telford receive Hands on Help from Nuplace and partners

Telford & Wrekin Council along with development partners, Nuplace, Wrekin Housing Group and Lovell have completed the latest round of the Hands-on Help scheme in Telford.

Photographed from left to right with children from Donnington Infant School are Caroline Boddy, Headteacher, Donnington Infant School, Matthew Cotton, Senior Quantity Surveyor, Lovell, Laura Benting, Development Programme Manager, Wrekin Housing Group, Kelly Truman, Regional Training Manager, Lovell and Councillor Lee Carter, Cabinet Member for place, the economy and neighbourhood services, Telford & Wrekin Council.

Not for profit organisations in the borough were asked to submit applications last summer for the scheme which offers free materials and labour to help transform buildings and outside spaces which are in need of improvement.

The Dragons’ Den-style initiative attracted applications from over 40 voluntary, community and not-for-profit organisations who were seeking help to improve to their community spaces.

The successful projects were selected as a part of an application process which prioritised improving community facilities which would benefit residents moving into the new mixed tenure housing development in Donnington Wood which is being brought forward by the partnership.

Building partner, Lovell supplied the labour and materials to deliver the improvement work across four projects at Telford Sea Cadets, Donnington Wood Infant School, St Matthews Church and Donnignton Parish Council.

Telford Sea Cadets benefited from painting and decorating work internally, including new kitchen flooring. As well as installation of new radiators.

At Donnington Wood Infant School new slabs were laid to the outdoor area of the school during the Easter holidays to improve accessibility for parents and children.

St Matthew’s Church have benefited from redecoration of the kitchen and toilet facilities and Donnington Parish Council received a new bespoke made to measure fire door as well as painting and decorating work throughout the building.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab) cabinet member for place, the economy and neighbourhood services commented: “It is fantastic to be working in partnership with Nuplace, Lovell and The Wrekin Housing Group to bring forward this quality development in Donnington.

“We work closely with developers to bring forward schemes like the Hands-on Help scheme because it’s not just about building new houses but it’s also about improving important local community facilities which will benefit residents living close to the new housing. We are very grateful to Lovell for the investment they have put into the four projects which have undoubtedly improved the community spaces we have here in the borough.”

Caroline Boddy, headteacher said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen and with the work completed by Lovell, we now have a large, paved area which is fully accessible and can be used all year. This will make a big difference to our whole school community.”

Simon Wingate, regional partnerships director for Lovell, said: “We are committed to ensuring tangible change in the communities in which we build, and the Hands-on Help scheme is essential to that in Telford. Offering our time and resources to the community has allowed us to improve the fantastic services already in the area and ensure they can continue to be valuable assets to the people of Telford. This is another great example of what public and private sector partnerships can achieve in delivering communities not just homes.”

Laura Benting, Development Programme Manager with The Wrekin Housing Group added:

“We are delighted to work in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and Lovell. This is an exciting project that not only enhances the area, but also provides much-needed quality, affordable homes for the community. Our new extra care scheme will also help meet the growing demand for older people’s housing in the area.

“Giving back to our communities is a vital part of the work we do and we are absolutely delighted to be able support these worthy causes. Social value is one of our core strategic priorities and is at the heart of everything we do at Wrekin, and the Hands-on Help scheme will make a real difference to people’s lives.”