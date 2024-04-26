Consultation begins into Shropshire’s Local Plan

Shropshire Council has begun an important public consultation regarding the emerging Local Plan for the county.

The Shropshire countryside from the air

When adopted, the draft Shropshire Local Plan will set the overall growth strategy for the county to 2038, and will provide the policy framework for how the council takes decisions on planning applications.

Shropshire Council submitted the draft Local Plan for examination in September 2021, and public hearings, led by appointed planning inspectors, were held in 2022 and 2023.

This consultation, which runs until 11 June 2024, focuses on a number of new documents the council has been asked to prepare by the appointed examining inspectors following the publication of their Interim Findings in February 2023.

The documents Shropshire Council is now inviting comment on are:

– An updated Sustainability Appraisal.

– New topic papers relating to housing and employment land requirements and matters relating to the proposed release of some Green Belt land.

– A proposed new policy relating to how the housing needs of older people and those with disabilities and special needs will be met.

As part of these documents, and having assessed a number of options, the council is proposing an increase to both the overall housing and employment requirements for the county to 2038, but that no new site allocations are required in order to deliver this proposed increase.

The consultation documents and other information relating to the consultation, including how to respond, can be found on the Shropshire Council website.

All responses will be considered by the council and sent to the Planning Inspectors for their consideration. It is anticipated that there will be further public hearings into the Local Plan in the autumn.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services said:

“This consultation is important as it allows all parties to submit comments on the newly published material. We consider that this material addresses the concerns of the inspectors and will allow the examination to continue positively later this year.

“However, before that it is important we understand the views of all parties, including local residents. I would therefore urge people to visit the council’s website and have their say before 11 June.”