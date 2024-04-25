Taste of success at prestigious awards for RJAH Facilities Manager

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital’s Facilities Manager has scooped a specialist industry accolade, in recognition of their leadership as part of a series of sustainability projects.

Sian Langford (centre right) receiving the Leadership Excellence Award by the Hospital Caterers Association (HCA) at their prestigious Presidents Dinner.

Sian Langford, Facilities Compliance and Sustainability Manager, was presented with the Leadership Excellence Award by the Hospital Caterers Association (HCA) at their prestigious Presidents Dinner – part of the annual Leadership and Development Forum.

The HCA represent healthcare catering services, and their annual awards aim to celebrate those members who provide outstanding healthcare catering for patients, visitors, and staff.

- Advertisement -

The 2024 Leadership and Development Forum took place at the MacDonald Aviemore Resort, in the Cairngorm Mountains in Scotland.

Sian was nominated by Tim Radcliffe, Net Zero Food Programme Manager at NHS England, for her work on leading on several sustainability projects such as reducing single-use plastic on the hospital site, ensuring high-standards of food safety and decreasing food waste.

Tim said: “Sian’s consistently exceeds expectations – delivering outstanding service and culinary experiences that leave a lasting impression on patients. Her attention to detail, creativity and commitment to quality inspires the team to strive for success and push the boundaries.

“Her leadership extends beyond catering and sustainability, and positively impacts the wider community at the hospital – she is actively involved in educational initiatives, sharing her knowledge and expertise to mentor and support aspiring team members.

“Sian’s visionary leadership, dedication to excellence and commitment to the team’s success sets her apart as an exemplary role model, leader and an inspiration to others in the industry.”

She originally joined the Oswestry-based hospital in 2010 as an Administration Apprentice, working as part of the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Team. Over the years, she worked her way up in the IPC Team, before moving to Estates and Facilities where she also oversees the sustainability agenda.

Sian said: “I am proud, and humbled, to have received the Leadership Excellence Award from the HCA.

“I’m lucky to work with a great team, in both Estates and Facilities and Catering, who have years of expertise. None of the initiatives we have worked on would be possible without their support.

“I’d also like thank Tim for the nomination. His kind words and help hasn’t gone unnoticed.”