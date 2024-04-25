New Coronation Wood to be created in Shropshire

A new woodland is to be created in Shropshire to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The new Coronation Wood will be created on land at Picklescott. Photo: Forestry England/Crown Copyright.

54 hectares of land have been bought in the Picklescott area, close to the existing woodlands at Eastridge and Huglith to create the new ‘Coronation Wood’ which is being supported by the Nature for Climate Fund.

It will be managed by Forestry England to provide sustainably-grown timber for the nation, promote public access for informal recreation, and improve habitats for wildlife. Landscape architects will carry out detailed research so they can design the new woodland to respect its unique setting in the Shropshire Hills National Landscape.

The woodland will be planted with a mixture of tree species chosen to match local soil types and be resilient to our changing climate. As the existing land is already very wet, the woodland will be designed to hold as much water as possible. This could reduce downstream flood risk, by slowing the flow of water during intense rainfall, and could help local wildlife by reducing the impacts from summer droughts.

The forest designs will allow the public to explore the new woodlands, although they will remain peaceful and natural places to visit, with no plans for car parks or formal trails. There will be links to the existing public rights of way network.

Local communities will be invited to comment on Forestry England’s design proposals later this year, and will be welcomed to help plant trees and join other activities in due course.

Forestry England forester for the Shropshire Hills, Clive Jackson, said:

“We’re very pleased to share the news that we are continuing to expand areas of woodland across Shropshire. Last year we bought land at Lower Lye, and so it is great to now add Picklescott to the mix.

“Creating a new woodland from scratch is an exciting opportunity for us. We will be carefully choosing the right mix of trees to suit the soil conditions and future climate, and we will work to ensure that the woodland is designed sympathetically for the local landscape.

“We are keen to engage local communities in the design process and hear about their ideas. We will create an area which will be a productive working forest, as well as a place for wildlife to thrive and for people to visit and enjoy.”

The new Coronation Woodlands will contribute to Forestry England’s ambition to create 2,000 hectares of new woodland by 2026.

The Government has committed to increasing tree planting rates across the UK to 30,000 hectares per year by the end of this Parliament and intends to spend over £500 million of the £640 million Nature for Climate Fund on trees and woodlands in England between 2020 and 2025 to support this ambition.