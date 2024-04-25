Man jailed for Wellington stranger rape

A man has been sentenced to seven years following a stranger rape in Wellington in June 2021.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Mohammed Javeed, of Victoria Avenue in the town, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday for rape and attempted rape.

The 32-year-old was found guilty by a jury earlier this month following a two-week trial.

- Advertisement -

The court heard how one evening in June 2021 Javeed was in Wellington when he preyed on a vulnerable woman who he did not know.

He walked around with her promising to help her, before pushing her into some bushes near All Saints Church, where he then raped her.

A member of the public disturbed Javeed causing him to run off. The member of the public then contacted police, which launched a police investigation.

Detectives went through CCTV footage from the evening where they were able to identify Javeed as the perpetrator, and he was swiftly arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Erica Hanson-McKenzie, who led the investigation, said: “Javeed preyed on a vulnerable woman late at night and I am pleased with the sentence that has been handed to him by the judge.

“Reporting crimes like these can take a lot of courage, and I would like to commend the victim in this case on the immense strength she showed in assisting us with our investigation, and her strength throughout the trial.

“I hope the sentence given to Javeed sends a clear and strong message that we can and do take all reports of rape seriously and will work tirelessly to secure charges against those responsible.”