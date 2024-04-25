Local politicians launch survey to improve healthcare in Shropshire

Following the visit of Health Minister, Andrew Stephenson MP, to Ludlow Community Hospital, local politicians Philip Dunne MP and Stuart Anderson are seeking the views of South Shropshire residents on their experience of the NHS.

Candidate Stuart Anderson, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, and Minister Andrew Stephenson MP at Ludlow Hospital.

Mr Dunne and South Shropshire MP candidate, Stuart Anderson, met the Minister to discuss NHS services in the area, and are seeking the views of local residents to help make the best case for investment and service provision. Mr Anderson has made enhancing public services, which includes a focus on NHS provision in the constituency, a key part of his campaign.

Their efforts form part of the work to build on the success of Shropshire’s Conservative MPs in securing a massive £312 million investment into the Hospital Transformation Programme in Shropshire – a plan set out by the local NHS trust to put the hospitals on a sustainable footing for the future.

This year, the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board has been allocated £0.99 billion for local services. In his survey, Stuart seeks to identify what more could be done to meet the needs of the local area and get better outcomes.

Mr Dunne said: “Stuart Anderson and I both want to see the best possible NHS services for residents in South Shropshire, but we know there are challenges. By surveying local residents on their experience, we can direct our focus towards the key priorities for South Shropshire residents, from our important community hospitals to improving NHS dentistry. I encourage people across South Shropshire to take two minutes and let us know your views.”

South Shropshire MP candidate, Stuart Anderson, said: “One of the most pressing concerns locals share with me is NHS healthcare provision. From getting a GP appointment, to ambulance waiting times and NHS Dentistry, there are a number of services that people rely on and are concerned about.

“While it is encouraging that waiting lists have been falling for the last five months, there is more that we can do to deliver the care people deserve. Through this survey, I am hoping to hear people’s priorities and experiences of NHS services locally, so I can speak loudly for South Shropshire residents, to make the case for more investment and NHS services in our area.”

Take part in the survey.