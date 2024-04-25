Top young musician to perform in county

One of Europe’s most exciting young classical musicians is set to perform in Shropshire this May.

Elizabeth Brauss

Award-winning German pianist Elizabeth Brauss will give a concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3pm at the Maidment Auditorium at Shrewsbury School.

She has been booked by Shropshire Music Trust as part of the Shrewsbury International Piano Series.

“Elisabeth is an undoubted star of the future and at the age of just 28 is forging an impressive international solo career – we are very lucky to be able to attract her to the county,” said John Moore, artistic director of the Shropshire Music Trust, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary season this year.

In 2013 Elisabeth won the Tonali Grand Prix in Hamburg, was awarded the first prize at the Kissinger Klavierolymp in 2016 and was a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist from 2018 to 2020.

She debuted at the BBC Proms in 2021, collaborates with Wigmore Hall, in London regularly and often appears on BBC Radio 3.

She has played numerous times with the Halle Orchestra and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.

When she performs in Shrewsbury she will play Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in E flat major op.31 no. 3 (The Hunt), a selection of Prokofiev’s 10 Pieces Op.12 and concludes with Schumann’s Carnaval Op.9.

“This recital is likely to sell out so early booking is recommended,” John added.

To book tickets see ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT.