Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Shropshire Charity to boost Menopause Awareness

Updated:
A Shrewsbury-based Charity who have impacted hundreds of people in the county with their health and wellbeing events since their inception over 60 years ago, are now planning their next event, a Menopause Awareness session.

Sue Chalk, Head of Service. Community Resource
Community Resource have been supporting the health and wellbeing of people in Shropshire communities since 1960.

Head of Health and Wellbeing Services, Sue Chalk said “Community Resource deliver many different services for the people living in Shropshire, including Hearing Loss Hubs, Sight Loss Groups, Dementia Groups, a Social Group for adults with disabilities as well as falls prevention events like our popular Functional Fitness MOTs and health awareness talks.

Sue continued “we decided to deliver Menopause Awareness session as over 13 million women in the UK are at the peri or post menopause stage, so we know there must be a significant need for more information and routes of support within our county”.

The free session, one of many to be delivered this year, will be held at The Grange Centre on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury on Tuesday 30th April from 6.15pm. The session includes an informative talk by Angela Loughlin from MBrace with an opportunity to ask questions, a gentle yoga session and some myth busting”.

Angela, who is based in Shrewsbury, founded Mbrace following her menopause journey. She is a qualified menopause holistic coach and qualified menopause advocate trainer within the NHS.

For those wishing to attend or for more information, email enquiries@community-resource.org.uk or telephone Community Resource on 01743 360641.

