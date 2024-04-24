Princess Royal to visit Shropshire today

Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal will be in Shropshire today visiting the Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock and Ellesmere.

HRH The Princess Royal

The Princess Royal will travel to the Cavalier Centre, Bradley Farm Farley, Much Wenlock, where she will meet with the Riding for the Disabled Association and the Cavalier Centre Chief Executive, Chair, Trustees, Patrons and Sponsors and also civic dignitaries. (Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal is a patron of Riding for the Disabled Association).

Her Royal Highness will be escorted on a tour the Cavalier Centre taking in the new learning barn, the sensory garden, and be informed of the STEPS programme and Stable Relationships Programme.

The Princess will then present the King’s Awards for Voluntary Service to eight Shropshire organisations.

The organisations are:

Church & Chetwynd Aston Village Hall

Clun Valley Good Neighbours

Ludlow Cancer Support Group

Shropshire Child Contact Centres

South Shropshire Engineering Ambassadors

Telford Crisis Support

Telford & Wrekin Home-Start

The Cavalier Centre

The royal party will then proceed to Ellesmere, where the Princess Royal will visit the birthplace of Eglantyne Jebb and her sister Dorothy Buxton, the inspirational social activists who founded the Save the Children charity more than a century ago. Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal is Patron of Save the Children.

She will also visit the Jebb Memorial Garden which was created to celebrate their charity’s work in 2019.

The visit was in response to a joint invitation from the Jebb family, the charity’s Ellesmere branch and the Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative volunteer group.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, said: “It is wonderful to be welcoming Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal back to Shropshire.

“It will be a very busy day visiting areas that are close to her heart and that she is Patron of, and will be a wonderful experience for the eight amazing charities that will be presented with their King’s Award for Voluntary Service.”