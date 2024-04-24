Lingen Davies marks 45th anniversary with a host of events

A long-running cancer charity is marking its 45th anniversary by launching a host of events for the community to get involved with.

Volunteers Brian Harper and Caroline Venables with some of the Lingen Davies team

Various celebrations are being held across the region for people to find out more about the work of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund which introduced cancer services to Shropshire in 1979. The anniversary of the charity’s launch by then Mayor of Shrewsbury Bernard Lingen, and local accountant Frank Davies, will be marked by roadshows throughout the community, as well as a summer-long fundraising drive, elegant garden party, and a series of challenge events.

On Wednesday, 5th June, members of the Lingen Davies team will be in Shrewsbury Square with the charity’s exhibition van. Everyone is invited to pop along and find out more about what the organisation does, who it helps, what services are on offer for cancer patients, as well as find out about volunteering, taking part in events, and fundraising. On Saturday, 15th June, the Lingen Davies van will also be parked up at Southwater, Telford, for the community to find out more. Organisers are also planning on travelling into Mid Wales with details to be confirmed.

By very kind permission of Mr and Mrs LLoyd the private grounds of Shoothill House, Ford, will also be open on Sunday, 9th June, for people to attend the charity’s Gin and Jazz event. The gardens which used to form a popular destination on the National Garden’s Scheme, will be decked out for everyone to enjoy music, food and help mark the occasion.

A dedicated fundraising initiative to encourage fundraisers to take on the ’45 for 45’ challenge will also be launched. People are being asked to help raise £45,000 across the summer and packs are available to kickstart the proceedings with prizes on offer to individuals, community groups, or business colleagues who ‘go the extra mile’.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said this year marks an exciting milestone for the charity and she hopes as many people as possible – whether they’re known to the charity or not – take part in the celebrations.

“We have a long history of supporting those people impacted by cancer in our community, whether they are a patient in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, or a member of the public who has gone through cancer and needs support with rehabilitation.

“In recent years we have also launched the Lingen Davies LiveLife Cancer Awareness service to help people before they get cancer. We strive to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer in the wider community – helping people do what they can to reduce their risks.

“I am delighted to be able to invite everyone throughout our community of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales to join us to mark the 45th anniversary of this vibrant, thriving, and vital charity. I look forward to meeting those we’ve helped over the years, and new people keen to find out more about how they can get involved either as a volunteer, eventer, or fundraiser.”

Before the charity was introduced in 1979 to develop a Cobalt Unit in Shrewsbury, patients from throughout the county and in Mid Wales had to travel into the West Midlands or up to Manchester to access cancer services. Thanks to the support of many thousands of people the charity has successfully supported the build of the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre, as well as additional clinics and specialist areas. It has also funded large scale equipment including Linacs, CT scanners, cooling caps, dermatology couches, additional clinic space, as well as smaller items such as radar keys for use in the community, Smart TVs for patients in isolation, and thermometers for patients to reduce risk of sepsis.

In addition to that the charity funds the iCan cancer rehabilitation programme, horticultural therapy project, and yoga or tai-chi sessions – all free to access for cancer patients.

To find out more about the anniversary and events taking place see lingendavies.co.uk.