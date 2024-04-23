Work begins on creating new supported housing scheme in Shrewsbury

Work has begun on a project to create a new supported housing scheme in Shrewsbury.

Coton Hill House in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Building contractor SWG Construction has been selected through a competitive tender exercise by Shropshire Council on behalf of Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing to undertake the development of supported housing at Coton Hill House, Shrewsbury.

Plans to provide 25 self-contained supported housing one-bedroom apartments at Coton Hill House were approved in October 2023, and work yesterday commenced on the renovation of the site, with the erection of a site perimeter fencing and preparation work.

The project is set for completion in early spring 2025 and will form part of Shropshire Council’s temporary accommodation offer.

Coton Hill House is one of many initiatives planned by Shropshire Council to improve its temporary accommodation. The new accommodation will offer supported living to single homeless people who are statutorily homeless.

The scheme will provide a pathway to independent living and offer wraparound support to help move individuals onto long-term accommodation.

Coton Hill House will provide quality accommodation, communal spaces for training, and experienced on-site support tailored to individual needs. The scheme will have 24/7 management and support to facilitate the personal skills development of single homeless people, to enable them to move successfully on into settled accommodation elsewhere.

Shropshire Council and SWG Construction will be working with the local community to ensure local residents are aware of the plans. Letters to residents and a contractor open day are planned to keep local residents informed of the planned works.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:

“I am delighted that we now have a contractor to begin development of Coton Hill House.

“As with many councils across the UK we’re seeing more people presenting themselves as homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.

“The consequences of not providing suitable accommodation for homeless single people would mean individuals remaining in wholly unsuitable provision such as bed and breakfast type accommodation. This limits a person’s opportunity and ability to improve their situation and move on.

“The service at Coton Hill will involve planned, supported accommodation and wraparound support for those presenting as homeless, most of whom want to help themselves find a permanent home and a job and be very much part of their community.”

Grant funding has been secured for the development of the scheme from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing &Communities, as well as funding from Shropshire Council.

Shaun Humphries, Construction Director for SWG Group, said:

“We are pleased to have been awarded the contract for this project, and will endeavour to keep any disruption to a minimum during the work.

“We are proud of our record of delivering major construction projects across Shropshire, Mid Wales and the West Midlands, and we look forward to getting started on site.”