11.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Trust to get new machine to improve treatment for cancer patients

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Trust, which runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals, is building a bunker for a new linear accelerator, improving the treatment of cancer patients.

Nicola Wolstenholme, Ugne Valuntukeviciute and Francesca Eden in front of an existing LINAC
Nicola Wolstenholme, Ugne Valuntukeviciute and Francesca Eden in front of an existing LINAC

The linear accelerator (also known as a LINAC) will be a replacement for a current machine, which is soon to be decommissioned. It is a vital component in the treatment of cancer patients and delivers high-energy X-rays or electrons precisely to the tumour.

It means that The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, is improving a patient’s access to treatment, ensuring that the patient’s appointment to treatment times are all connected and that they will receive the right care at the right time.

- Advertisement -

The project will mean that demand can be met, and it also ensures that patients receive timely services without facing delays or disruption.

The bunker is currently being built at RSH and the work is expected to be completed by the end of this year, with a replacement LINAC being installed by early 2025.

Dr Rick Sims, Consultant Clinical Scientist, said: “Radiotherapy encompasses a wide range of cancer treatments, including prostate, breast, colorectal, head and neck, lung, and gynaecological cancers. The new LINAC means that we can maintain efficiency and ensure continuity of care for patients’ needs and minimise disruptions, in addition to further developing and introducing advanced treatment techniques.”

Dr John Jones, Director of Medicine for the Trust, said: “The investment in the new LINAC and bunker means we can maintain and enhance capacity so we can provide high quality care to our patients in a timely way. Our oldest LINAC is reaching its 10-year shelf life, and we need to ensure uninterrupted treatment services.

“We remain committed to advancing cancer care and ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of treatment. This new LINAC facility underscores this commitment.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP