Collision causes delays on M54 between Junctions 4 and 3 Eastbound

A collision which involved a vehicle ending up on its side caused delays on the M54 in Shropshire this morning.

Emergency services responded to the collision between Junctions 4 and 3 Eastbound at around 7.10am.

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington with an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that the collision involved one vehicle which ended up on its side.

One person was released by fire crew using Holmatro cutting equipment and conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

At 8.35am there were reports of around 40 minutes worth of delays with traffic backing up towards Telford town centre.



The incident has since been cleared and traffic is now running as normal.