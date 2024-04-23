Spring Festival returns to Ludlow Castle this May

Ludlow Spring Festival, a vibrant celebration of great food, drink and live entertainment – returns to Ludlow Castle on the 10th, 11th and 12th May.

Ludlow Spring Festival at Ludlow Castle

It brings with it a sterling line-up of live music, comedy, talks and tastings, family activities, plus the Marches Transport Festival.

Society of Independent Brewers & Associates

It’s also home to the Society of Independent Brewers & Associates (SIBA) Wales and West Beer Competition – the region’s biggest beer competition, where over 40 breweries battle it out for a series of prestigious awards.

SIBA are passionate champions of independent beer and brewing, representing over a thousand independent breweries and supplier associate members and organise 8 regional beer competitions, as well as a National final at BeerX. Visitors can explore over 200 cask and craft keg ales in the famous Festival Pub – which is sure to boast the longest bar in the region!

All the beers being served at Ludlow are in the running to take home a Regional Gold and be named best in Wales & West, before going on to fight it out at the National Awards in Liverpool next year. With a huge variety of beer styles being judged across cask, keg, bottle, you can try everything from modern hoppy IPAs and Pale Ales to traditional Bitters, Stouts and Porters, or even Speciality beers, lagers and sours.

Jess Parker, Event Operations at Ludlow Spring Festival says:

“The Festival team are really looking forward to welcoming our visitors back to Ludlow Castle for Ludlow Spring Festival 2024! It’s fantastic to welcome back SIBA with their Wales and West Beer Competition. We are very excited for visitors to try the award-winning beers, experience our incredible line up of live music and comedy, not forgetting our wonderful food and drink producers and classic vehicles!

The Festival wouldn’t be successful without the support from our legendary volunteers, it really is a community effort and the Festival wouldn’t be where it is today without the hard work and dedication from our volunteers. There is still time to join us as a visitor or volunteer over the Spring Festival weekend!”

Tempt the taste buds with delicious festival food across three days, including vegetarian and vegan options. With a range of exhibitors in the Inner Bailey of the Castle, visitors can enjoy a taste of Ludlow and get some shopping in ahead of The Ludlow Food Festival on 13th, 14th & 15th September.

Live music and comedy

Enjoy live music from a talented line-up of local musicians. From folk to rock ‘n’ roll, there will be something for everyone to enjoy whilst you explore the craft ales in the Festival Pub.

In addition, a host of sharp-witted comedians will take to the stage on the Friday and Saturday evenings. The performances are all free of charge and no booking is required – simply grab a seat and get ready to be entertained!

Talks

The Talks and Tipples area is a chance to take a step away from the crowds and discover more about the essence of the festival – the producers themselves. In the packed programme of free talks, visitors get an opportunity to meet the producers and hear their stories, as well as insights from industry experts.

This year’s programme includes:

– Cheese Pairing: Ian Evans from Broad Bean, award winning Deli in Ludlow.

– Cask Ales: Laura Hadland from The Extreme Housewife. Award winning Drinks Writer from Shropshire. Followed by book signing.

– Buds and Blossom: Liz Knight from Forage Fine Foods in Herefordshire. One of the countries leading wild food experts. Followed by book signing.

– Wine & Charcuterie: Tom Holt from Paso-Primero. Joyful wines made in Spain but born in Shropshire! and Will Macken from Shropshire Salumi, made in Shropshire, using the finest ethically sourced local ingredients.

– Real Bread: With Rob Swift from ‘Bread2Bake’ in Ludlow. Fifth generation Artisan Baker.

– Anyone for Cocktails? With ‘Digger’ from Monkhide Wines – award winning Producers of great tasting, natural drinks from Herefordshire.

– Bees & Honey: With Wendy Cooper & John Ankers from Hedgerow Honey.

Entertainment for all the family

The Ludlow Spring Festival is a lively day out with entertainment for all the family, including magic and mayhem from the Panic Family Circus, Danter’s Bungee Jump, hands-on pottery and craft workshops, and new for 2024 – drumming workshops on the Sunday.

The Marches Transport Festival has become synonymous with the Spring Festival, with over 100 vehicles taking part over the weekend. The exhibition of classic cars from pre-war gems right through to modern day classics of the 70s and 80s is a sight to behold, especially in the unique setting of the medieval castle ruins.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Ludlow Food Festival (Friday 13th to Sunday the 15th of September) at Ludlow Castle.

This year sees the 30th edition of the ‘original’ food and drink festival with a dynamic programme of live cooking demonstrations, fire stage, trails, late sessions, workshops, children’s activities and talks from international chefs, producers and experts alike.

Ludlow is renowned for its food and drink excellence, and this event showcases the finest produce from the Marches region.