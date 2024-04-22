Telford & Wrekin Council launches All Age Carers Strategy Consultation

Telford & Wrekin Council have launched the All Age Carers Strategy consultation, asking carers of all ages to share their feedback on the draft five year plan for services and support across the borough.

Telford & Wrekin Council have launched the All Age Carers Strategy consultation. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

To take part in the consultation, local carers of any age can visit the council’s website or request a paper copy or alternative accessible formats of the survey by emailing allagecarers@telford.gov.uk or calling 01952 380536 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm).

The consultation period will run for nine weeks, finishing on Friday 21 June 2024 at 5pm.

- Advertisement -

The consultation process will invite carers of all ages to share their experiences, insights, and recommendations so that local services can cater to their needs. By working with carers to develop the All Age Carers Strategy, the council and its partners – Telford and Wrekin CVS, Telford & Wrekin All Age Carers Centre, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System – aim to foster a collaborative approach that reflects the diverse perspectives and priorities of the local carer community.

Cllr Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems, said: “1 in 10 of the borough’s population – roughly 18,000 people – reported that they were providing unpaid care in 2021, a higher proportion than the national and regional averages.

“Carers play a crucial role in the social care system by providing essential support to their loved ones. It’s essential that we continue to collaborate with partners and local organisations to ensure effective support for carers.

“With this in mind, we need a strategy that identifies areas important to carers, ensuring resources are used where carers of all ages need them the most. This consultation will give carers the opportunity to tell us how we can help make a positive difference to their lives.”

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People, commented: “We recognise that carers in Telford and Wrekin can be of any age – both children and adults.

“Throughout the consultation, we will work with carers to influence, shape and design the support that they need, ensuring support is accessible, affordable, varied and reaching communities where it is most needed.

“No matter your age, your feedback is important and appreciated to help us create the right path forward for carers across the borough.”

Cllr Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said: “Prevention and early intervention are key factors to help avoid the need for care and support.

“This involves offering information and guidance, assisting with mental health and well-being, advocating for healthy and active lifestyles, and alleviating loneliness and isolation.

“By using your feedback, we can make sure that the All Age Carers Strategy sets out a positive action plan that has carers’ wellbeing right at the heart of everything we do.”

To find out more about the All Age Carers Strategy Consultation, please visit telford.gov.uk/allagecarers.