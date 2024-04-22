8.9 C
Radfield Home Care to host Dementia Information Day

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Radfield Home Care is set to host a second annual Dementia Information Day, on Friday, May 17th 2024, at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

Free to attend, this event provides valuable information and support to individuals and families navigating the challenges of dementia by bringing together a multitude of Shropshire-based organisations in one location.

Building on the success of last year’s event, attendees can expect to meet and connect with 38 local organisations and charities specialising in dementia care. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions, provide information, and offer invaluable support to attendees throughout the day.

“We are thrilled to host our second annual Dementia Information Day,” said Karen Corcoran, Business Development Manager at Radfield Home Care. “This event shows our commitment at Radfield to make ageing a more enjoyable and rewarding experience for all involved.”

The Dementia Information Day is generously sponsored by The Dementia Service, a national organisation dedicated to improving early diagnosis of Dementia.

Attendance at the Dementia Information Day is free of charge and doors will be open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, offering opportunities for attendees to engage with experts, access resources, and connect with others facing similar challenges. There will also be a dedicated quiet space away from the main exhibition room available to all.

“We invite everyone in our community affected by dementia to join us for a day of support and education,” added Karen Corcoran, “Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by dementia.”

