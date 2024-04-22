Broseley Primary School and Nursery work to improve following Ofsted report

Staff and governors at John Wilkinson Primary School and Nursery in Broseley say they are already working hard to improve the school following their latest Ofsted report.

John Wilkinson Primary School and Nursery in Broseley. Image: Google Street View.

In a report published on Friday Ofsted inspectors rated the school as ‘requires improvement’ overall. At their last graded inspection in 2011 the school was rated as ‘Outstanding’.

However, ‘behaviour and attitudes’, ‘personal development’, ‘leadership and management’ and ‘early years provision’ are all graded as ‘good’ in the report.

Now the Chair of Governors has vowed to ensure that John Wilkinson Primary School and Nursery “reaches greater levels at the next Ofsted inspection”.

Whilst identifying areas for improvement, the Ofsted report finds that “new leaders have brought about the required urgency and determination [and} have, in a short space of time, made some marked changes that are beginning to improve the school”.

The report also acknowledges that “pupils at this school are a delight. They are welcoming, friendly and want to learn. They enjoy coming to school and do their best in lessons. Warm and respectful relationships between adults and pupils are commonplace.”

In a letter to parents Russ Drury, Chair of Governors, said:

“While the final report highlighted areas where our curriculum implementation requires improvement, we are pleased by the recognition that many areas of our school were succeeding at a higher level.

“It brings us joy that the inspectors found our children to be ‘delightful, welcoming, and friendly,’ demonstrating a genuine eagerness to learn while embodying warmth and respect towards others. This commendation speaks volumes about the values and principles that underpin our school’s ethos.

“In recent years, our school community has faced unprecedented challenges, navigating the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the disruption and inconsistency with changes to school leadership. Since the appointment of Mrs Beard as Headteacher last July, and Mr Carr as Deputy Headteacher in January this year, our leadership team has been proactive in identifying areas for improvement, and implementing new programs and standards aimed at enhancing the attainment and achievement of our children. This sense of urgency and commitment has been palpable since Mrs Beard assumed her role, and it has been embraced by our dedicated teachers and staff.

“As a Governing Board we meet regularly with Mrs Beard and her team, to focus and strive in our collective pursuit of elevating the standards of our school. This collaborative effort will continue with the earnest and sincere desire to ensure that John Wilkinson Primary School and Nursery reach greater levels at the next Ofsted inspection.”

Steph Beard, headteacher, said

“Although the overall judgement recognises the need for some changes to be made to improve the quality of education, these improvements are fully aligned with the current school development plan.

“We remain committed to nurturing a learning environment where every child can thrive and succeed.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“Shropshire Council wants our children to receive the best possible education. We’re pleased that the headteacher, staff and governors, have already begun work to address the priorities for improvements in the Ofsted report and we will continue to support the school to ensure that pupils have consistently good opportunities to learn and to fulfil their potential.”

The inspection was carried out on 4 and 5 March 2024.