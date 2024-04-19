Telford Triathlon Club hosts annual junior Aquathlon and adult Sprint Triathlon events to attract new members

A community run sports club is set to host its two biggest events of the year and hopes to attract youngsters and adults to “come and tri” running, cycling and swimming.

Back row L-R: James Godfrey, Danni Godfrey, Luke Mills, Callum Thompson and Helen Jackson. Front Row L-R: Isobel Mills, Rory Godfrey and Fay Jackson.

Telford Triathlon Club, which recently scooped West Midlands Tri Club of the Year 2024 award, is set to host its annual junior Aquathlon and adult Sprint Triathlon events over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

The junior event will run on Saturday May 4th with the adult race taking place on Sunday May 5th.

Luke Mills, who leads the club as a volunteer – although says the club is very much run by the members and athletes – said the junior and adult events at Williams Brookes School in Much Wenlock would give people the chance to have a go and find out more about this wonderfully inclusive sport.

The club, which currently boasts 90 members aged from 8 to “any age as you are never too old” hosts a packed programme of running sessions at Telford Athletics Track in Oakengates; lane swimming sessions at Williams Brookes School, Abraham Darby Leisure Centre and cycling sessions too. Luke is really keen to dispel the myth that if you join a club then you have to compete and that you have to do all three elements.

Luke started triathlons after being a keen cyclist, runner and swimmer as a youth, but said he never saw the opportunity and now wanted people to see that there was a club for “fitness, fun and friendship”.

“Many people still do not know we exist which needs changing as we offer such a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages. There’s not many sports where the whole family can enjoy the experience together.

“People often believe because we are a triathlon club that they have to do running, swimming and cycling. Many of our members just come for one element – for example for the running as we meet at Telford Athletics Track in Oakengates every Wednesday night where it is floodlit and safe. Our members encourage and support each other and it doesn’t matter how far or how fast you can run – it is about participation and enjoyment.

“For the swimming we have many members who simply enjoy lane swimming and want help and advice on their technique – they want to improve – whether that be their overall fitness, speed or technique. Many of them say they swim much further because they are a member of a group and the voluntary coaches encourage and support,” Luke said.

“For cycling we offer various ways – group rides, indoor Zwift winter sessions for both juniors and adults and social rides too.

“This isn’t necessarily about competing in a triathlon but having fun, improving physical and mental fitness and making new friends. Everyone is welcome and as we offer a pay as you go, it is flexible without signing up to contracts and you don’t have to commit.”

The club boasts members and coaches who represent Team GB and youngsters and adults who compete at regional and national level and are inspired by those who support and coach them, including the West Midlands Youth Triathlon Coach of the Year 2023, Luke Mills.

Danni Godfrey and her husband James joined Telford Triathlon Club after their son and daughter started training with the club due to their interest in cycling.

“Our children wanted to enhance their fitness further somewhere where they could continue through the winter and we found Telford Tri Club,” said Danni.

“One Wednesday night we were sitting at the side of the track, on our phones catching up with emails and doom scrolling and we thought ‘why don’t we have a run with them?’

“We aren’t runners by any stretch but we figured any movement was better than just sitting there. Both of us now also swim with the club and have actually taken part in competitions – not because we had to or because we thought we could win but because we wanted to challenge ourselves.

“It’s great as you only have to consider your ambition and the stopwatch as your competition if you want – you do not even have to think about those around you. It is such a supportive space and so much fun.

“It is simply about joining in and having fun – I’m sure sometimes we burn more calories laughing during the sessions but it is excellent. We can train with the children and it has become a family event. We absolutely love it and know there are many more children and adults who are missing out. We would love to see more people visiting us and trying it out so this event is a perfect way of offering that.”

Luke said the club was a great place for people to run after finishing their Couch to 5K or train for their next run whether that be their first 5k or a marathon; for open water swimmers who want to continue in a warmer environment during the winter months and cyclists who enjoy riding but want to challenge themselves and ride with others.

Anyone interested in visiting Telford Triathlon Club can find out more information at telfordtri.co.uk visit their Facebook page at @Telfordtri or email Luke at info@telfordtri.co.uk or juniors can contact ttcjuniorsquad@telfordtri.co.uk