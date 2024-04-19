12 C
Shropshire
Friday, April 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Social enterprise welcomes support from Severn Trent Community Fund

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Enterprise South West Shropshire (ESWS) is celebrating a £6,350 funding award from the Severn Trent Community Fund in recognition of their vital support role to the community.

The funding will allow ESWS to continue to provide a responsive, personal and approachable support service for all those in the community
The funding will allow ESWS to continue to provide a responsive, personal and approachable support service for all those in the community

Based in Bishop’s Castle, ESWS serves individuals, community and voluntary organisations and businesses located within the South West Shropshire and the Welsh Borders area.

It provides drop-in community services, IT help, support and training, business support, low-cost offices and workshops and Village Outreach equipment hire. 

- Advertisement -

ESWS have also stepped in to help when core services were threatened following funding cuts, securing the future of the artificial sports pitch and managing the library and SpArC Theatre.

The funding will allow ESWS to continue to provide a responsive, personal and approachable support service for all those in the community. 

Commenting on the award, Manager Polly Owen said: “We are delighted to receive this valuable support from Severn Trent to enable us to focus on developing and strengthening our valuable services, while having the capacity and resources to focus on developing long-term sustainability and financial resilience.”

Jade Gough, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “The many services ESWS provides are so important to the local community, and we’re delighted to have been able to help them continue their vital offering through an award from our Community Fund.

“We look forward to seeing ESWS continue to make a real difference to the lives of those who they reach through their wonderful services.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

Features

Potential buyers invited to apartment open day within historic Bishop’s Castle property

Features

Planning to make changes to your property?

Features

Hear the world clearly again with expert earwax removal in Shropshire

Features

New pioneering Holistic Physiotherapy Service opens its doors in Shropshire

Business

Shropshire County Show in fresh appeal for sponsors

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP