Health Minister Andrea Leadsom visits Telford’s Family Hub in Woodside

Andrea Leadsom MP, Minister for Public Health, Start for Life and Primary Care visited Telford yesterday to find out more about what support is available to the borough’s youngest families.

Photographed are members of Telford & Wrekin Council children’s services team and volunteers with Councillor Kelly Middleton (Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer, Stronger Communities, Partnerships), Andrea Leadsom MP (Health Minster) and Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People). Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The visit included a special look around the Walnut Family Hub in Woodside which was one of the first hubs to open in Telford and Wrekin last August.

During the tour, the minister met with staff members and engaged with residents accessing the services to understand more about the needs of local families and what parenting support is available from pre-birth through to infant and toddler stage.

As a part of the visit, the MP was also given examples of how the Best Start for Life programme is being accessed in the borough and how it is benefiting families by providing information and advice about the first two years of their babies’ lives.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab) Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People said:

“We were very pleased to welcome Andrea Leadsom MP to Telford and Wrekin. Her remit includes children’s health and ‘Start for Life’ so I am very proud that as an “Outstanding” rated Council for Children’s Services we were able to showcase our successful Family Hub offer.

“It will always be our top priority to ensure that every child in Telford and Wrekin has the best possible start in life and we are extremely proud to have successfully launched three Family Hubs with two more on the horizon. It’s our ambition to make family community services in our borough the best they can be.”

Health Minister Andrea Leadsom said:

“Family hubs act as a one stop shop for families to access support, advice and friendship, helping them to give their baby the best start for life.

“It was great to see the wonderful work staff at the Walnut Family Hub do at the very heart of the community.

“From infant feeding support to stay and play, and from early language development to mental health support, the Hub provides wraparound help, and I encourage every family to take advantage of the universal offer available.”

Family Hubs are a vital resource in Telford and Wrekin offering a one-stop-shop for family services. They aim to support families in overcoming difficulties and building strong relationships with children and young people aged 0 -19 years (or up to 25 years, if they have special educational needs). Services include supporting new parents with infant feeding, perinatal mental health support, parenting as well as home learning environment services.