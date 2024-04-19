Success as Dwello Mortgages celebrates first anniversary

Shropshire mortgage advisory firm Dwello Mortgages is celebrating its first anniversary after a successful year which saw the team securing and completing mortgage offers totalling £5.6million.

Dwello Mortgages team Mike Rose, Ian Boulter, Nathan Blissett, Oliver Wadlow, Martin Heffernan and Simon Lloydbottom. (Front) Manuel Heinke and Abi Suckling.

Dwello Mortgages, based at St James House in Telford, was launched by Nathan Blissett as part of his plans to transition from the football pitch as a professional footballer and the move has proved to be the right one with the first year exceeding all expectations.

Mr Blissett put together an impressive non-executive team to help him get Dwello Mortgages off the ground – each one bringing a wealth of business knowledge and expertise to the company. Dwello has gone from strength-to-strength, becoming a driving force in the industry and an important part of the community.

The team has also welcomed another member of staff with Abi Suckling joining Dwello Mortgages as an administrator who is already undertaking her professional qualifications.

The team is now following their ambition to become a national brand as enquiries start to come in from all over the UK through strong recommendations and working with professional industry partners including estate agents, financial advisers and insurance brokers. Dwello Mortgages is also planning for acquisitions from retiring mortgage brokers across the UK in order to achieve the vision of becoming a respected national brand.

“I was really looking forward to the new challenge when I started Dwello but must admit that it also felt a little scary. Things couldn’t have gone any better however and it has been an amazing year,” said Mr Blissett.

“It has been truly exceptional – we have completed and secured mortgage offers of £5.6million since we launched which far exceeds the expected growth of the business in its first year.

“We have also expanded our team further with our new administrator, Abigail Suckling. Dwello is also playing an increasing role within the community and we are proud to be a member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce – which has been a big benefit to us as a company.

“We are also immensely proud of the difference we have been able to make to the people of Shropshire and beyond who have come to us for help in providing their mortgage solutions.

“We started out during one of the worst economic times but got out there and started building those all important relationships – starting in such a bad time makes you put your roots down deeper and value every customer more than ever.

“I think things are turning the corner for borrowers now. We have seen the launch of a major rates price war between the major lenders, people should feel confidence in the buy-to-let market – which is getting stronger by the month – and houses are selling again, allowing people to find their dream homes.

“There is also major potential in the new Dutch mortgage model coming to the UK soon. Lender April Mortgages has introduced a unique new type of mortgage in the Netherlands and its early successes are leading to an eagerly anticipated expansion over here with the prospect that it will shake-up the UK market.”

Mr Blissett thanked supporters of Dwello who have collaborated with the firm by hosting pop-up surgeries in their businesses for their customers and staff – making it easier to access important advice .

“The free advice sessions were well supported and proved really useful to those attending at venues all across Shropshire,” Mr Blissett said.

“People have most certainly realised the importance of getting professional advice over the last 12 months as the media headlines have left them scared and confused. Most people have not got the time to try and wade through the terminology and breadth of products, trying to understand what is the best product deal for them. We make it easy and comfortable to come to us and will always strive to provide the right solution to meet their mortgage needs.

“As we mark our first year we are enjoying the initial expansion of the Dwello team with Abi and look forward to more team members coming on board in coming months. She has a wealth of experience to call on and we wish her all the best in her new role with us.”

Abigail said: “Dwello’s first year has been an amazing journey and I am delighted to be joining the firm. I particularly like the ethos of delivering the best possible service to clients which always must be the top priority.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me and I look forward to adding my strengths to what is already a hugely successful company.”