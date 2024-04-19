Shropshire businesses invited to island adventure to test leadership skills

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will be putting the problem-solving skills of local businesses to the test on an interactive ‘Leadership Excellence’ course next month.

Amanda Gosling, Shropshire Chamber’s UKSPF project manager

Inspired Mindset Ltd will host the hands-on session for individuals from small and medium sized businesses at Alderford Lake near Whitchurch on May 1, running from 9.15am to 4pm.

It is the first UKSPF Upskilling Course to be run by the Chamber and is fully funded for eligible SMEs based in the Shropshire Council local authority area.

Amanda Gosling, UKSPF project manager at Shropshire Chamber, said: “This course combines the leadership expertise of Inspired Mindset Ltd with the fantastic resources, team, and private islands at Alderford Lake’.

“This memorable, interactive, and developmental learning experience includes an Alderford Escape Islands activity and a small boat trip over the lake, where you will have one hour to solve puzzles and work together to uncover secrets.

“The day will be hands-on, engaging, and experiential and will be full of activities, discussion, and reflection specifically designed to focus on your leadership skills, meaning you can learn valuable skills from your experiences from the day, whilst also having fun.”

Amanda said the day was targeted at leaders and managers of any level – whether you are a business owner, senior leader, middle manager or someone earmarked as having future leadership talent.

Places are limited to one per business and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is due to run again on more dates later in the year. Charities are not eligible for fully funded places.

The Shropshire Chamber UKSPF funding entitles eligible small and medium sized businesses to access a maximum of two funded places on any of its fully funded courses run through the UKSPF Upskilling Programme. This includes the ‘UKSPF Active Leadership Programme’, which is aimed at existing leaders and managers who are looking to learn, grow, and embed best practice within their organisation.

Dates for six more cohorts of the Active Leadership Programme have been announced, starting in Church Stretton on June 4, Market Drayton on June 6, Ludlow on June 18, Oswestry on June 19, Shrewsbury on June 20, and Bridgnorth on June 21.

For more information, and to check eligibility status for any of these programmes, please email UKSPF@shropshire-chamber.co.uk.