Finalists revealed for 2024 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

The finalists have today been revealed for the 2024 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

The awards presentation will be at Telford International Centre in June with an expected gathering of around 700 people

The showpiece Company of the Year award will be decided between reigning and three-time champions Aico of Oswestry, plus Stallion AI of Whitchurch, and two Shrewsbury businesses – Arrow County Supplies, and Riverside Cabins.

This year’s finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Shifnal, and Whitchurch.

The winners will be crowned at a prestigious black-tie awards night, at Telford’s International Centre on Friday June 21.

The event has become established as the largest on the county business calendar – more than 450 tickets have already been reserved for this year.

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “The awards night is always a fantastic occasion – an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary adaptability, creativity and innovation of our business community.

“We have once again been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries, including very strong interest in our new categories. It has been refreshing to see so many first-time entrants, and finalists, this year.

“Shortlisting each category down to a final four was a really tough task for our independent panel – the standard of entries was incredibly high.”

She added: “The past few years have been an extraordinary journey for us all. Instead of dwelling on the challenges, we’ve embraced them as opportunities to grow, adapt, and create.

“Shropshire businesses have shown remarkable agility and determination, evolving in ways we couldn’t have imagined, while delivering new products and services to a broader array of markets. This is an opportunity to give them the recognition they so richly deserve.”

Teams of judges will now be visiting each of the finalists at their premises over the coming weeks to make their final decision.

In addition to the return of long-running categories including company of the year, best new business, and best small business, there are also new-look categories this year recognising business growth, as well as the return of an award for achievement in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector.

The John Clayton Award, named after a previous Shropshire Chamber president, will also be presented on the night to someone who is judged by the Chamber board to have made an outstanding contribution to the county.

Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards have become one of the largest and longest running business awards events in the UK.

Ruth said: “We take immense pride in presenting businesses of all sizes on this year’s shortlist that shine as beacons of excellence in their respective fields.

“These are the businesses that have not only raised their own profiles but have also elevated the stature of Shropshire businesses on a larger stage.”

For more details about the awards night, and to book tickets, see shropshire-chamber.co.uk/awards/.

2024 Awards Finalists

Company of the Year

Aico, Oswestry

Arrow County Supplies, Shrewsbury

Riverside Cabins, Shrewsbury

Stallion AI, Whitchurch

Best New Business

Lilakshop, Shrewsbury

New Moves Removals and Storage, Craven Arms

RJF First Aid, Telford

Southwater Veterinary Group, Telford

Best Small Business

Chrisbeon Office Supplies, Telford

Exascale, Telford

Mutneys Professional Pet Care, Market Drayton

The HR Dept Shropshire, Shrewsbury

Outstanding Customer Service

Assured Vehicle Rental, Telford

Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford

Salop Leisure, Shrewsbury

Start-Tech, Shrewsbury

Outstanding Business Growth

Magna Cosma Casting UK, Telford

Pipekit, Shrewsbury

R1 Construction, Shrewsbury

The HR Dept Shropshire, Shrewsbury

Community Champion – Business in the Community

Azets Holdings, Shrewsbury

Human Results, Telford

Learning Community Trust, Telford

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Shrewsbury

Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering

Bridge Cheese, Telford

CEL Group, Telford

FastAmps, Shrewsbury

T-T Pumps, Woore

Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Achievement

Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford

Shropshire Festivals, Buildwas

The Astbury Golf & Lodge Resort, Bridgnorth

Weston Park Enterprises, Shifnal

The Trailblazer – Innovation Award

CEL Group, Telford

Exascale, Telford

Preloved Tech, Telford

Stallion AI Services, Whitchurch

The Eco Award

Arrow County Supplies, Shrewsbury

Autocraft, Telford

Northwood Hygiene Products, Telford

Seymour Manufacturing International, Telford

Young Business Person

Agritel, Oswestry

Azets Holdings, Shrewsbury

Bridge Cheese, Telford

R1 Construction, Shrewsbury