Finalists revealed for 2024 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

The finalists have today been revealed for the 2024 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.
The showpiece Company of the Year award will be decided between reigning and three-time champions Aico of Oswestry, plus Stallion AI of Whitchurch, and two Shrewsbury businesses – Arrow County Supplies, and Riverside Cabins.
This year’s finalists come from all corners of the county, including Telford, Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Shifnal, and Whitchurch.
The winners will be crowned at a prestigious black-tie awards night, at Telford’s International Centre on Friday June 21.
The event has become established as the largest on the county business calendar – more than 450 tickets have already been reserved for this year.
Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, said: “The awards night is always a fantastic occasion – an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary adaptability, creativity and innovation of our business community.
“We have once again been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries, including very strong interest in our new categories. It has been refreshing to see so many first-time entrants, and finalists, this year.
“Shortlisting each category down to a final four was a really tough task for our independent panel – the standard of entries was incredibly high.”
She added: “The past few years have been an extraordinary journey for us all. Instead of dwelling on the challenges, we’ve embraced them as opportunities to grow, adapt, and create.
“Shropshire businesses have shown remarkable agility and determination, evolving in ways we couldn’t have imagined, while delivering new products and services to a broader array of markets. This is an opportunity to give them the recognition they so richly deserve.”
Teams of judges will now be visiting each of the finalists at their premises over the coming weeks to make their final decision.
In addition to the return of long-running categories including company of the year, best new business, and best small business, there are also new-look categories this year recognising business growth, as well as the return of an award for achievement in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector.
The John Clayton Award, named after a previous Shropshire Chamber president, will also be presented on the night to someone who is judged by the Chamber board to have made an outstanding contribution to the county.
Launched in 2001, the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards have become one of the largest and longest running business awards events in the UK.
Ruth said: “We take immense pride in presenting businesses of all sizes on this year’s shortlist that shine as beacons of excellence in their respective fields.
“These are the businesses that have not only raised their own profiles but have also elevated the stature of Shropshire businesses on a larger stage.”
For more details about the awards night, and to book tickets, see shropshire-chamber.co.uk/awards/.
2024 Awards Finalists
Company of the Year
Aico, Oswestry
Arrow County Supplies, Shrewsbury
Riverside Cabins, Shrewsbury
Stallion AI, Whitchurch
Best New Business
Lilakshop, Shrewsbury
New Moves Removals and Storage, Craven Arms
RJF First Aid, Telford
Southwater Veterinary Group, Telford
Best Small Business
Chrisbeon Office Supplies, Telford
Exascale, Telford
Mutneys Professional Pet Care, Market Drayton
The HR Dept Shropshire, Shrewsbury
Outstanding Customer Service
Assured Vehicle Rental, Telford
Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford
Salop Leisure, Shrewsbury
Start-Tech, Shrewsbury
Outstanding Business Growth
Magna Cosma Casting UK, Telford
Pipekit, Shrewsbury
R1 Construction, Shrewsbury
The HR Dept Shropshire, Shrewsbury
Community Champion – Business in the Community
Azets Holdings, Shrewsbury
Human Results, Telford
Learning Community Trust, Telford
Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Shrewsbury
Excellence in Manufacturing and Engineering
Bridge Cheese, Telford
CEL Group, Telford
FastAmps, Shrewsbury
T-T Pumps, Woore
Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Achievement
Hadley Park House Hotel, Telford
Shropshire Festivals, Buildwas
The Astbury Golf & Lodge Resort, Bridgnorth
Weston Park Enterprises, Shifnal
The Trailblazer – Innovation Award
CEL Group, Telford
Exascale, Telford
Preloved Tech, Telford
Stallion AI Services, Whitchurch
The Eco Award
Arrow County Supplies, Shrewsbury
Autocraft, Telford
Northwood Hygiene Products, Telford
Seymour Manufacturing International, Telford
Young Business Person
Agritel, Oswestry
Azets Holdings, Shrewsbury
Bridge Cheese, Telford
R1 Construction, Shrewsbury